Adwoa, a Ghanaian lady and her white significant other exchanged vows in a lovely traditional wedding ceremony

The couple wore matching Kente for the customary event before celebrating their union with a lavish reception

The interracial couple's Instagram videos drew a lot of attention from internet users after they emerged online

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Love is a beautiful thing! A Ghanaian lady named Adwoa and her significant other donned stunning outfits when they tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

The couple adorned coordinating regal Kente for their traditional plush wedding attended by their families and loved ones.

The bride rocked two outfits

Adwoa sported two different ensembles for the customary marriage; she rocked matching Kente with her husband and was spotted donning a breathtaking straight dress for the occasion.

Ghanaian lady and her Oyibo lover in the beautiful wedding ceremony. Photo credit: tnglobal_tv.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The couple climaxed their beautiful wedding with a lavish reception party, where they sported formal outfits for the occasion.

The bride dazzled in an all-white ensemble, while the groom looked dashing in a jacket over a white long-sleeved shirt, bow tie and trousers.

One of the adorable clips of the pair shared on Tnglobal_tv was posted with words that said:

''The Tale of Chris & Adwoa' .

The beautiful couple's videos had garnered many reactions at the time of this publication.

Watch the clips below:

The beautiful interracial couple look stunning together in this video

Pastor's daughter sports mini dress for her white wedding

A video capturing a Nigerian bride, Jackie, confidently striding down the aisle in a mini-dress wedding ensemble while being lovingly supported by her parents has taken the internet by storm.

The video quickly went viral, garnering widespread attention and sparking intense discussions among netizens, especially as the bride's father is a man of God.

The proud dad, Canon Yemi Adedeji, shared footage from the special day and expressed joy in his captions.

Curvy Bride Suffers Wardrobe Failure As She Struggles To Walk And Dance In A Tight Gown With Ruffled Train

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a stylish bride making waves With her skintight wedding dress created by a Nigerian fashion designer.

The bride picked a stylish white reception dress that she could easily alter and continue to wear after her wedding.

The tall, attractive groom looked dapper with a matching Mobutu hat and two-piece brown kaftan.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng