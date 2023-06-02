Kanye West has won a legal battle against Adidas over a disputed GH¢845,777 payment

Kanye West won his legal dispute over Yeezy payments against Adidas. Images: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Kanye West has emerged victorious in a legal battle against Adidas over a disputed $75 million (GH¢845,777) payment.

According to news24, Adidas had argued that the money should be held as the company pursued arbitration against Kanye for allegedly violating their partnership contract with antisemitic remarks.

However, Judge Caproni found no evidence to support Adidas' claims of potential insolvency by Kanye's brand, Yeezy.

Billboard reports, while Adidas may still recover the money through arbitration, the judge ruled that the legal standard for a restraining order had not been met.

Twitter was in support of Kanye West after the news came out

The news made its way onto Twitter after @MattWallace888 tweeted:

" BREAKING NEWS: Kanye West Just Won His Legal Battle Over Adidas to Regain His Yeezy Bank Accounts Worth Approximately $75,000,000."

Fans of Mr West were pleased with the outcome.

@petrowashere said:

"As he should win. Why did they have the ability to take his money in the 1st place? And what law did he break to justify taking his money? I’m beginning to think we are living in a simulation."

@MrEncouragement said:

"I always thought it was very brave of Adidas to come out against Kanye’s antisemitism by taking for themselves money they owed to Kanye."

@LeShadow486 said:

"Antisemitism or not, theft is still immoral and illegal."

Source: Briefly.co.za