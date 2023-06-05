Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori, sparked controversy with her edgy fashion choices at a church service, drawing mixed reactions from netizens

Netizens questioned the appropriateness of Kanye and Bianca's outfits for a church setting, raising concerns about their dress code

Tweeps made humourous comparisons, likening Bianca's attire to a Roblox locker, a trash can, and goth versions of plants from Super Mario

Bianca Censori had tongues wagging with her bizzare outfit on her way to church service. Images: MEGA, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin.

Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori, has set fingers tweeting with her edgy look as the couple attended a church service on 4 June.

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori got trolled online for her weird fit

Censori is no stranger to social media buzz due to her bizarre fashion choices. Kanye West and his wife were out and about while dressed in outfits that had fans talking.

@PopCrave shared an image of the Wests on Twitter, saying:

"Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori heading to a church service earlier today."

Bianca's style weirded out netizens, and couldn't help but comment on it; some fans drew attention to Kanye's dress code.

Peeps wondered if their choice of clothes were suitable for church

Some peeps wondered if their fashion choices were acceptable for the church.

@infeelsss tweeted:

"Why are they built like my Roblox locker? "

@anabelafay said:

"Is she wearing a trash can?"

@atomicbek said:

"Those plants in super mario if they were goth."

@doobaym said:

"Every day, I thank God for saving Kim from this weird man‍♂️"

