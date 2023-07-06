Ghanaian watchmaker and chief executive officer of Hourhand Co., Patrick Amofah, has designed a unique priceless warrior King watch for Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the young CEO described details of the historic watch solely owned by the Asantehene

Patrick Amofah and his team made the presentation at the Manhyia Palace in the Asanti Region of Ghana

The chief executive officer of Hourhand Watch Co., Patrick Amofah, has presented a customised 18-karat gold-plated watch to Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.

The Ghanaian watchmaker started his company to repair old and valued watches, from luxury brands to trendy designs.

The horologist Patrick Amofah introduced quality leather straps on the Ghanaian market to provide a long-lasting solution to one of the major issues watch lovers face.

With the introduction of his new wristwatch collection, Patrick Amofah's company Hourhand Co. is among the few Ghanaian watchmakers with timeless watch designs on the international market.

On July 5, 2023, Ghanaian CEO Patrick Amofah and his team presented an extraordinary timepiece at the Mahyia Palace during the vibrant Awukudae festival.

Patrick Amofah meets Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Patrick Amofah revealed that presenting the priceless artefact to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was an honour and is a statement of profound gratitude for his leadership and steadfast dedication to the Asante Kingdom.

The Asantehene bestowed his blessings and well wishes upon us. He was pleased with the watch we made for him and delighted that his grandson was making such a positive impact in Ghana.

Patrick Amofah talks about the details of the Warrior King gold watch

The original watch confirms Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's unique position as its lone owner. Warrior King is a prestigious brand that connotes the Ghanaian prehistoric cultural, political and traditional origins in timepieces.

The Asantehene’s custom-made watch has a green dial with gold marks and white embossed fonts.

A rare green crocodile skin leather strap and an 18-karat gold bezel with a brushed and polished finish, and a luxury butterfly clasp buckle.

The face of the watch has the Denkyemkye emblem, an official seal (symbol of authority) of the office of His Majesty the Great King with Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II inscribed below, and the back has the independence arch of Ghana with inscriptions and tags like Gold Coast, Warrior King Heritage, and limited edition.

