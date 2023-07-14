Ghanaian entrepreneur Dellasie Aning turned her grief and depression into a profitable business venture when her partner died of Covid 19 in 2020

The international speaker and humanitarian owns an e-commerce shop that sells unique apparel for professional millennial women who are fashion-forward and looking to make a bold fashion statement

In an exclusive interview, YEN.com.gh Dellasie Aning opens up about her business plan and working with local fashion designers

A Ghanaian public speaker and entrepreneur Dellasie Aning attest to the popular saying that you can do anything if you set your mind to it.

The Emory University graduate is the chief executive officer of PANALOVE, a clothing brand for strong, sassy, fashion-forward women who appreciate a reasonable budget.

US-based Ghanaian entrepreneur Dellasis Aning look elegant in classy outfits. Photo credit: @dellasis

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Dellasie Aning, a fashion enthusiast and creative genius with limited sewing knowledge, shares how she is building a reputable fashion brand for international clients.

Dellasie Aning loses her partner and gets inspired to start her business

Indeed, life is fleeting. A grieving woman who had no faith resulted in finding joy and keeping herself busy by spending more hours on social media. The public speaker disclosed that she saw a business opportunity when people complained about their outfits and late delivery.

In November 2020, the man I loved (and worked with) passed away due to Covid. I was absolutely devastated. I lost my love, faith, sanity and income all at once. Depressed and grieving, I didn’t have much to do but stay home.

Being online often, I noticed people constantly complaining about late packages. This let me know that despite the lockdown, online business was BOOMING. This inspired me to do deep-dive research on e-commerce. I took a boot camp course for several weeks. Upon graduating, I started my business.

I was inspired by my own love for fashion and the financial situation I was in. I wanted to still look chic and look GOOD, but budgeting had become the highest priority for me. I wanted to create a space where the fashion girls who live on a budget can find pieces unique and inspiring that speaks to them.

Now, my business model is transforming to represent the modern African woman. Even the name itself; PANALOVE represents this. It is the splicing of PANAFRICAN and love — together.

Check out a photo of Dellasie Aning in a gold crocheted dress.

Dellasie Aning's work with top fashion brands

When passion meets opportunity, a new business model is birthed. And for Dellasie, it was her work with a leading fashion brand that gave her in-depth knowledge about the industry and equipped her to start her e-commerce business.

I have always been a fashionista who loves fashion. I worked in fashion marketing (Calvin Klein), did fashion photography for several years and attended fashion weeks globally (New York, Paris, London, Lagos, Accra, etc). As an artist, I always styled myself. When I model, I usually style myself as well. So fashion has always been a huge part of my life and brand. I was inspired by a tragedy that happened in my life.

How the Panalove design process starts

Dellasie is a phenomenal woman with many titles, from recording artist to humanitarian, but still finds time to brainstorm and create unique African print designs for her tailors to develop.

I first create a mood board to determine the energy I want to portray with the story the clothing will tell. After putting that together, I draw and piece out exactly how I would like the design to look. Then I go to my local fabric store and select a fabric that I feel speaks to the cut and shape of my design.

After, I go to my seamstress's shop in Haatso (or she comes over to my place). We discuss the piece and agreed on the detailing (like extra pockets, zippers, buttons, darting, pleating, etc).

Then she sews a sample based on my measurements so I can get a feel for the garment, how it moves, what needs improvement, and so on.

My top priority is comfort. So I hope my clothing is fashionable, chic, classy and comfortable. Based on my feedback, my seamstress makes adjustments until it is tailored to my exact vision, and then the rest is history.

Dellasis Aning rocks black gladiator high heels

Dellasie Aning shares her challenges working with local artisans

Every business owner faces challenges, but for a brand that relies heavily on local artisans to create the final product for her customers, Dellasis talks about timing and dishonestly with some freelancers she has encountered.

My major challenge working here in Ghana includes timely. For most of my time living in Ghana, I have noticed that some people I know do not have the greatest respect for time. They often come to meetings late or don't come home.

When having meetings with tailors and seamstresses, as a business person who is very precise and very organised and timely, that is my biggest challenge. To encourage people to be timely and honest. The work around for me is working with a higher volume of tailors and seamstress so when one is unrealiable I can move to the next person. But obviously, it is a full proof. It's not 100%. Sometimes, multiple people will fail and its a risk. As we move forward and meet more people that are more consistent and work better with you, you try again and make it work.

Dellasie Aning shows cleavage in this photoshoot

Why Dellasie Aning opted to work with local artisans

Experience is the best teacher, as they always say. For a rising entrepreneur, Dellasie Aning made an intelligent choice to save on the cost of production while delivering quality products by hiring the services of local fashion designers.

I chose to work with local artisans and not fancy fashion people who went to fancy fashion schools abroad. I am passionate about supporting Ghana's local economy and helping people's dreams come true.

Though many on my team have not been to university, and some may not have completed SHS, they are passionate, skilled, highly trained and talented. Some sewing for 10,15, and 20 years!

This is an opportunity to connect them to the world in ways they never dreamed of. Partnering with these men and women makes me feel good about what I'm doing in fashion. I can only hope this feeling is the same for my consumers.

Dellasis Aning poses in white swimwear.

Dellasie Aning advises the youth who dream of being entrepreneurs

As a rising entrepreneur and public speaker who delivered powerful speeches United Nations General Assembly, Microsoft Headquarters, Colombia University, KNUST University Georgetown University and many more conferences, Dellasie Aning has shared these inspirational words with young entrepreneurs.

My advice would be RESPECT TIME! Keep a positive attitude, but allow yourself to feel pain, sadness and disappointment.

You are human. Seek mentorship from someone older than you who is doing what you'd like to do. Exercise. Drink plenty of water. Study your industry hard. Go to conferences in your field and network. Study your craft and your competition. Be good to others. Keep God close to you.

