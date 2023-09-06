Ghanaian bride and midwife Barbara has married her 'brother' in a luxurious wedding ceremony

The bride, with an infectious smile, looked stunning without makeup for her traditional wedding over the weekend

The couple has revealed how they had to hide their relationship from their family members till they became self-dependent

Ghanaian bride Barbara is trending on social media for marrying her 'brother' in a luxurious wedding ceremony over the weekend.

Ghanaian couple Barbara and Dennis Baidoo look madly in love in their beautiful wedding photos. Photo credit: @kingkwekuananse_photography

The gorgeous bride who developed feelings for her 'brother' at age five looked regal in a classy African print dress and glamorous coloured hairstyle.

Ghanaian groom Dennis Baidoo looked dashing in a black long-sleeve shirt and trousers styled with a custom-made long jacket.

Ghanaian bride Barbara looks flawless without makeup

The pretty bride, a midwife, has impressed Ghanaians as she opted for powder on her face; no lashes, foundation, or eyeshadow for her bridal look.

To the surprise of many, the glowing bride, Barbara, didn't wear earrings due to her religious beliefs but looked exquisite in a beaded fringe kente dress for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Barbara recounts how she met her husband

Ghanaian bride Barbara recalled how, when they were 5 and 7 years old, their families had rented adjacent apartments, first leading to their bond being one of the siblings.

They developed a close bond over time, treating one another like brothers and referring to potential suitors as their respective "in-laws." But they lost touch as life took them on various paths.

"We grew up as 'siblings' and even referred to possible suitors as each other's 'in-laws'. But we lost touch along the line as we both got busy. But we met again and were talking when he finally admitted that he had been interested in me but didn't want to disclose it because we were like 'siblings'," she said.

Ghanaian couple Barbara and Dennis show off their dance moves

Ghanaian bride Barbara looked exquisite in an alluring long-sleeve white lace gown for the white wedding.

She looked gorgeous in mild makeup and a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle as she flaunted her wedding ring.

The wealthy groom looked dapper in a tuxedo suit and black shoes while showing off his dance moves.

Some social media users have commented on the Ghanaian bride Barbara's elegant wedding looks

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Fabeacoretta stated:

She still looked stunning. Beautiful outfit, makeup on point and her smile

Anuoluwaposi.a stated:

Her dress looks so gorgeous ❤️

__moonshineandmolly stated:

So which of the women, her mother or the groom's mother, asked her not to wear makeup?

Mammietiara stated:

Thank God this woman is beautiful o

Goodnewsihej stated:

You are naturally beautiful, Barbara; she is a gorgeous bride ❤️❤️

abasiama_m stated:

She’s so pretty!!!! Make-up or not

deehoney001 stated:

Everything about this look is so beautiful . It's super clean and beautiful.

Ayabaoflagos stated:

You are extremely beautiful, Barbara

Maameiv stated:

May we never miss whatever belongs to us, IJN. Congratulations, girl, may God bless this marriage❤️

myz__nancie stated:

Congrats, school mumGod bless your new home

