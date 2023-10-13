Berla Mundi resembles former American Idol winner and recording artiste Jordan Sparks in her new photos

The morning show host wore a black jacket with unique detailing and a flamboyant silky skirt

Some female style influencers, including Anita Akuffo, Lydia Forson and Sell Galley, have commented on Berla Mundi's post

Award-winning media personality Berla Mundi has collaborated with Ghanaian fashion brand Duaba Serwaa for an editorial photoshoot.

Berla Mundi and Jordan Sparks rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

The style icon nailed all the looks as she eluded confidence while portraying the power of a true African woman ready to conquer the world.

Berla Mundi models forn Duaba Serwaa

TV3 morning show host Berla Mundi looked ethereal in Duaba Serwaa's signature Kira jacket and bubble skirt.

She looked gorgeous in flawless makeup and a long curly ponytail hairstyle for the editorial photoshoot.

Berla Mundi interviews Jordan Sparks

In February 2023, Berla Mundi interviewed Jordan Sparks about her life, music career and new projects.

The female celebrities looked sporty in elegant jackets and denim jeans. Jordan Sparks rocks her sneakers while Ghana's Berla Mundi slayed in high heels.

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley has commented on Berla Mundi's fabulous new photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Sellygalley stated:

Stunning!

Alexandrinamakeup stated:

I mean !!!!! You are a true beauty !!!. Such Poise !!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love

Adwoaloudgh stated:

Love ❤️ it

Giovani Caleb stated:

Modified KVIP pose,paaaa. ❤️ please give it to us.

Lydia Olson stated:

Girl!

ann_ita1 stated:

Stunning

edmalawer stated:

Absolutely Stunning

iamem_manuella stated:

Dashing

ambience stated:

Beautiful❤️

villas_boaz stated:

Queen of the media

akosua_herself_ stated:

Oh, Berla This is dripping

lucille_bhampoe stated:

Pulchritude ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh