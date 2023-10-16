Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio has wowed social media users with her impeccable kente gown for her traditional wedding

The gorgeous beauty influencer looked fabulous in an alluring fringe hairstyle for her private event

The handsome groom and filmmaker Kwame Baffour looked dashing in kente for his celebrity wedding

Ghanaian actress Sandra Ababio and her longtime partner Kwame Baffour are the latest celebrity couple in town.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio slays in a classy kente for her traditional wedding. Photo credit: @kwamebaffour

The top Kumawood star wore a criss-cross corseted kente gown and a charming hairstyle for the private ceremony.

Sandra Ababio looked elegant in flawless makeup while accessorising her look with a gold jewellery set.

Sandra Ababio and Kwame Baffour pose together after their traditional wedding

Ghanaian filmmaker Kwame Baffour looked ethereal in colourful kente wrap and gold necklaces as he married top actress Sandra Ababio in a classy traditional wedding.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on Sandra Ababio's wedding photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

