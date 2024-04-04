See Hot Photos Of The Stylish Dresses Serwaa Amihere And Nana Aba Wore To Henry Fitz's Wedding
- Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah nearly broke the internet with their stunning outfits at Henry Fitz's wedding in 2019
- The wealthy and hardworking stars introduced new kente trends at the record-setting wedding of the decade
- Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere and the beautiful bride's outfits at the event
Ghanaian media personalities Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah were distinguished guests at Henry Fitz's viral wedding 2019.
The famous female celebrities stole the spotlight at the event with their stunning kente outfit, which became the town's talk.
Serwaa Amihere wore a criss-cross corseted kente dress highlighting her curves while slaying in a long centre-parted hairstyle.
She styled her look with a gold designer bag and square sunglasses and completed her look with black stilettos.
Former GHOne TV manager Nana Aba Anamoah looked classy in a spaghetti strap kente dress and curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulder.
The founder of the Women Of Valour initiative wore dark sunglasses, an expensive jewellery set and brown high heels.
Former GHOne TV presenter Adwoa Amofa looked gorgeous in a colourful kente dress and natural ponytail hairstyle.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian couple Henry Fitz and Dela look stunning together in stylish outfit
Ghanaian businessman Henry Fitz's wife, Dela, stunned social media users with her breathtaking white lace gown for her luxurious wedding ceremony.
The handsome and famous groom Henry Fitz wore a classy suit and expensive shoes to complete his look.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's outfit at Henry Fitz's plush wedding in 2019
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
living_maestro stated:
Wei. Tueh. These slay queens ain’t !
n__diamond stated:
I remember how they were all over freedom guy too
Onlyzeusjnr stated:
*holds laugh *
Narkieez stated:
Ei konkonsa
officialdzidzi stated:
Konkonsanii… wa’y3 saaa akc twe photo n’aba
Jamieblessing stated:
3 and some = three and some women
reeamponsah_ stated:
I knew you'll bring receipts
ve_________.era stated:
I’m more concerned about her backside /hips in 2019. New hips in 2024 or?
rinie_hairs stated:
Gu aware3 foc
gloriaowusu967 stated:
Adwoaloud no )ni....hmmm God
livingwith_myoma_gh stated:
My grandma will say milingrish abrofo s3m
akua665 stated:
Y3 ma mo nyinaa adwuma adwuma oooo
jahdeywedey_99 stated:
Business moguls
cecil4christ stated:
Bibi nso dirr ahouf3 ab) nu paa oo
Source: YEN.com.gh