Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah nearly broke the internet with their stunning outfits at Henry Fitz's wedding in 2019

The wealthy and hardworking stars introduced new kente trends at the record-setting wedding of the decade

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere and the beautiful bride's outfits at the event

Ghanaian media personalities Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah were distinguished guests at Henry Fitz's viral wedding 2019.

The famous female celebrities stole the spotlight at the event with their stunning kente outfit, which became the town's talk.

Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah, Henry Fitz and his beautiful wife rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @itellmymind.

Serwaa Amihere wore a criss-cross corseted kente dress highlighting her curves while slaying in a long centre-parted hairstyle.

She styled her look with a gold designer bag and square sunglasses and completed her look with black stilettos.

Former GHOne TV manager Nana Aba Anamoah looked classy in a spaghetti strap kente dress and curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulder.

The founder of the Women Of Valour initiative wore dark sunglasses, an expensive jewellery set and brown high heels.

Former GHOne TV presenter Adwoa Amofa looked gorgeous in a colourful kente dress and natural ponytail hairstyle.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian couple Henry Fitz and Dela look stunning together in stylish outfit

Ghanaian businessman Henry Fitz's wife, Dela, stunned social media users with her breathtaking white lace gown for her luxurious wedding ceremony.

The handsome and famous groom Henry Fitz wore a classy suit and expensive shoes to complete his look.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's outfit at Henry Fitz's plush wedding in 2019

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

living_maestro stated:

Wei. Tueh. These slay queens ain’t !

n__diamond stated:

I remember how they were all over freedom guy too

Onlyzeusjnr stated:

*holds laugh *

Narkieez stated:

Ei konkonsa

officialdzidzi stated:

Konkonsanii… wa’y3 saaa akc twe photo n’aba

Jamieblessing stated:

3 and some = three and some women

reeamponsah_ stated:

I knew you'll bring receipts

ve_________.era stated:

I’m more concerned about her backside /hips in 2019. New hips in 2024 or?

rinie_hairs stated:

Gu aware3 foc

gloriaowusu967 stated:

Adwoaloud no )ni....hmmm God

livingwith_myoma_gh stated:

My grandma will say milingrish abrofo s3m

akua665 stated:

Y3 ma mo nyinaa adwuma adwuma oooo

jahdeywedey_99 stated:

Business moguls

cecil4christ stated:

Bibi nso dirr ahouf3 ab) nu paa oo

