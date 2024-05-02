Ghanaian bride Naomi is the true definition of an African woman with an unquestionable fashion sense

The gorgeous bride wore an elegant kente gown and long-sleeve ensemble for her multi-day wedding ceremony

Some social media users have commented on the Ghanaian bride Naomi's spectacular outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian bride Noami, who resembles Ini Edo, was such a lovely bride. She wore a one-hand kente gown designed with shiny ombre kente for her traditional wedding.

The fair-skinned bride wore a structured kente gown that snatched her waist as she smiled for the camera.

Ghanaian bride Naomi slays in stunning outfits. Photo credit: @wildcutie

Ghanaian bride Naomi looked radiant in her long, lustrous ponytail hairstyle and perfect makeup for her traditional wedding.

Award-winning makeup artist Wildcutie shared the lovely video on Instagram with this caption;

I present to you our Ghana Ini Edo lookalike, the most beautiful bride you will see on your timeline today. This weekend was just one amazing one and our session with Naomi was just a blessing. Congratulations darling you made a gorgeous gorgeous wildcutei bride

Ghanaian bride Noami looks angelic in a white lace gown

Ghanaian bride Noami looked resplendent in a white corseted gown for her wedding ceremony. She wore a simple centre-parted hairstyle and silver earrings to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Naomi's wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

__emefadag stated:

❤️❤️❤️very pretty bride

just_a_touch_makeup_artistry stated:

Stunning ❤️❤️

Esplendidobeauty stated:

My baby girl ❤️❤️

oppongzy_ stated:

Wowamazing work

perfect_balloons_and_more stated:

Eye work ….All GORG

emefa_oa stated:

Yaaaassssssssssss such a sweet baby girrrrrrllllll @ms_naymie.

Kathialee_ stated:

Wow!! She looks absolutely beautiful

Seraheize stated:

I wil Be wear like this on MY Wedding

Myriacharles stated:

Elle est gracieuse! Le maquillage est au top! La robe

oppongzy_ stated:

Sweet

nina_morganmua stated:

The song

__emefadag stated:

The prettiest bride ever ❤️❤️

