Tattoos have long been a way for individuals to express themselves. One popular design choice is the infinity symbol, representing eternity and unbreakable bonds. For women looking to add a deeper level of personalisation, incorporating names into the design is a powerful tribute to loved ones. Discover unique women's infinity tattoos with names to add meaning to your body art.

Display of three women's infinity tattoos with the love logos (L), rose flower (C) and feathers with birds (R). Photo: @lush_tattoo_club_, @mixander37, @rj_tattoo_street (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Infinity tattoo designs have different meanings inspired by anything, including culture, personal experiences, or relationships. Women's infinity tattoos with names are famous for celebrating their everlasting bonds with loved ones.

Women's infinity tattoos with names

One of the most symbolic and popular ways to complement infinity tattoos is through names. Usually, these are the names of family members, loved ones, or pets. Such a tattoo can symbolise the eternal love and commitment to a person, oneness, or the everlasting memory of someone.

Women's infinity tattoos are no different; you can complement them with names to add more meaning to the body art. Here is a collection of 20 unique women's infinity tattoos with names to try out.

1. Floral infinity name tattoo

An infinity tattoo adorned with flowers and the name Nunzia in cursive. Photo: @_chiaracalo_tattoo

Source: Instagram

This beautifully designed flower tattoo is ideal if you love nature. It features a gracefully enhanced infinity loop, with the name "Nunzia" written in elegant cursive. The intricate floral details add a feminine and natural touch, symbolising growth, beauty, and life.

2. Feather infinity tattoo

A feather infinity tattoo depicting a feather with the word "believe." Photo: @yoanna.art_ink

Source: Instagram

What better way to showcase your infinity tattoo than with a feather-inspired tattoo design? The feather adds an element of grace and lightness to symbolise freedom, courage and a delicate spirit.

3. Tribal infinity

Tribal infinity tattoo featuring Polynesian patterns, with masks and names "Marco" and "Filipe" on each side of the loop. Photo: @bogyart

Source: Instagram

The tribal infinity tattoo features a bold pattern inspired by Polynesian designs. It has two intricately detailed tribal masks on either end, with the names "Marco" and "Filipe" integrated into each side of the loop.

4. Heart shape

A minimalist tattoo with the heart shape intertwined with an infinity symbol. Photo: @gioiabatino.tattoo

Source: Instagram

The heart shape is an excellent design for your infinity name tattoo. The example above features a minimalist design with two names, Jacopo and Sophia, written elegantly on opposite loops. The small heart shape represents love and the eternal connection between the names.

5. Arrow name tattoo

An arrow-themed infinity tattoo. Photo: @caringsoul_13

Source: Instagram

Creativity defines this amazing "everythingoes" infinity arrow tattoo. The design combines a simple infinity loop with an arrow symbolising direction and progression. The idea behind this design is a reminder that everything in life continues to flow no matter the obstacles.

6. Infinity tattoo with initials

A woman's chest with a tattoo depicting an infinity symbol, a heart, and initials. Photo: @adamtattooart21

Source: Instagram

Initials are a powerful way to personalise any tattoo. This design features the letters "K" and "Z" are delicately placed on either side of the loop to represent two connected individuals. The red heart symbolises love and eternal connection.

Make your infinity tattoo unique and customised with your date of birth or that of a loved one. Combine the date with the celebrant's name to signify the day's importance and the infinite memories associated with it.

8. Birds silhouette

If you are a nature lover, what better way to showcase your passion than with an infinity name bird tattoo? Birds symbolise freedom and independence, and the design above depicts the desire to break free from restrictions or pursue one's dreams.

9. Infinity butterfly tattoo

An infinity butterfly tattoo with the words "love me." Photo: @bharti_rb_tattoo_spot

Source: Instagram

A butterfly tattoo is an excellent choice for someone going through a transitional period, as the insect represents grace, femininity and metamorphosis. Combined with the infinity tattoo, it creates a powerful statement showcasing everlasting love and beauty.

10. Year infinity tattoo

Close-up of a woman's arm showcasing a year infinity tattoo. Photo: @2be.tattooist

Source: Instagram

A year infinity tattoo symbolises the timeless significance of the years included in the design. The years could represent significant milestones or events in your life, such as births, anniversaries, or other memorable moments. They can also represent personal growth and transformation periods to mark the journey and progress.

11. Line art style

Line art infinity tattoo displaying "Gianluca" and "Alice." Photo: @pep_art_tattoo

Source: Instagram

This infinity sign tattoo with two names is a creative example of the line art inking style. It features the infinity symbol with "Gianluca" and "Alice" elegantly intertwined. The design signifies an everlasting bond between the two individuals, while two tiny hearts above and below add a decorative and affectionate touch.

12. Phrase infinity tattoo

Did you know you could incorporate phrases into your infinity tattoos? Combining the infinity symbol, a meaningful quote, and vibrant roses creates a visually appealing and symbolic tattoo.

13. Illustrative infinity tattoo

An infinity symbol tattoo that says "mum dad," and three black hearts. Photo: @kingtattoo2halllane

Source: Instagram

If you love illustrative tattoos, this meaningful design on the upper back is an ideal choice. The tattoo is a tribute to one's parents, showcasing the eternal love and bond the wearer has with them. It features an infinity symbol with "mum" and "dad" written below, with three black hearts stacked vertically.

14. Minimalist infinity tattoo

A minimalist tattoo of the infinity symbol on a woman's wrist. Photo: @ttatouche

Source: Instagram

This minimalist, clean wrist tattoo is ideal for those searching for small women's infinity tattoos with names. It features one name on one end and three birds on the other. It is simple yet detailed, making it ideal for black-and-white tattoo lovers. Its location on the inner wrist signifies that it could be a tribute to oneself or a loved one.

15. Three-name infinity tattoo

This women's infinity tattoo with three names is an excellent example of the creativity you can get with infinity tattoos. It features three names representing essential people in the wearer's life. You can customise this design by choosing different fonts or placements.

16. Infinity tattoos with four names

A woman's thigh with a watercolour infinity tattoo featuring four names. Photo: @mellowtats

Source: Instagram

This watercolour tattoo design symbolises eternal love, unity, and connection among four individuals. The continuous loop of the infinity symbol weaves seamlessly through the names, creating a sense of unbreakable bonds.

17. Memorial tattoo

A memorial infinity tattoo is a heartfelt tribute in remembrance and love for someone who has passed away. This design features a looping infinity symbol intertwined with the heart logo with the name, date, and tribute of the loved one printed inside.

18. Motivational name tattoo

What better way than with a motivational infinity name tattoo if you always want to motivate yourself? With this design, you'll carry a source of motivation wherever you go, reminding you to stay determined and focused on your goals.

19. Roman numerals and a heart

A Roman numeral infinity-themed tattoo design. Photo: @bambiink_tattoo

Source: Instagram

The tattoo features an infinity symbol with Roman numerals incorporated into its design. The left loop of the infinity symbol includes the Roman numerals "XIXXI," arranged vertically, symbolising a significant event or milestone in the wearer's life.

Infinity-style tattoo featuring a heart logo, three names, and a date. Photo: @alkaponeetattoo

Source: Instagram

This unique tattoo design is ideal for mothers with multiple kids, like twins or triplets. You can etch their names and date of birth into the design. The infinity symbol represents the unbreakable bond between a mother and her children.

What is the meaning of an infinity tattoo?

It stands for limitless possibilities and eternity and represents rebirth or reincarnation. However, you can add more meaning to the tattoo using love, faith, hope, and belief.

What does infinity with a feather mean?

Combining an infinity and feather tattoo could represent endless opportunities and freedom. The feather is associated with independence, strength, good luck, and freedom, while the infinity symbol represents everlasting love, dedication, and wholeness.

Is the infinity symbol good or bad?

The symbol is good, and it represents everlasting, undying love and affection. Many associate it with limitlessness, unbreakable positive bonds and timelessness.

The list of women's infinity tattoos with names provides ideas and inspiration for women. From minimalistic to neo-traditional and watercolour tattoo styles, the various methods of styling female body art are extensive.

