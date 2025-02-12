Famous Ghanaian actor Ghana Jesus Mmebusem has refuted rumours that his wife is older than him

The talented actor stated that his beautiful wife is a young and gorgeous woman who has acne on her face

Some social media users have commented on the trending video which has become the talk of the talk

Ghanaian actor Justice Hymns, popularly called Mmebusem or Ghana Jesus, has debunked rumours that he married a woman who is older than him.

The famous Kumawood actor, who tied the knot on February 1, 2025, spoke for the first time after his viral wedding ceremony.

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem's wife slays in heavy makeup for her viral wedding. Photo credit: @officialmmebusem.

Ghana Jesus has granted an interview to talk about his wife's bridal makeup and frontal lace hairstyle for their most-talk wedding.

"There was a lady on social media calling my wife ugly, so I checked her profile and was surprised because she's even less attractive.

I am way older than my wife, and even if you asked me to marry the woman who called my wife ugly, I'd disrespect you."

"Since I met my wife, I've never seen her wear makeup. She has acne, but even with that, she is far more beautiful than those calling her ugly."

Ghana Jesus Mmebusem rocks an elegant suit on his wedding day. Photo credit: @officialmmebusem.

Ghana Jesus compliments his wife

Some social media users have commented on Ghana Jesus' viral video that is trending on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Yasmin stated:

"You people get time like that? 😂😂😂😂."

Angelaofosuah stated:

"Sir pls don't mind/listen to ANYONE. Your happiness is KEY."

Onukpaa stated:

"Yesu Adi nkunim."

Maametakoah stated:

"The lady is very beautiful. Indeed she is. My first time hearing that she’s old."

Fibbiesmakeover stated:

"Brave man😍😍😍😍."

Angelaezire stated:

"I like his sense of humour."

atta_endowed stated:

"The woman is beautiful abeg 😍."

amentor_minnie stated:

"He speaks so well."

18.03.muse stated:

"God bless you! 👏 your wife is beautiful."

iamakua_sika_korankye stated:

"I look old anytime I put on make, make up is not for everyone."

nanaop_gh stated:

"So what is wrong if she is older than her."

ama_agyeiwaa89 stated:

"Her the lady is indeed beautiful ❤️😍… the makeup artist did her dirty… her face without makeup is just beautiful 😍 … and I guess because she wasn’t smiling in any of her pictures."

Watch the video below:

Ghana Jesus' wife rocks a stylish dress

Ghana Jesus, popularly called Mmebusem's wife, looked elegant in a strapless dress and beautiful round loop earrings for her video shoot.

She rocked a simple ponytail hairstyle and mild makeup with bold red lipstick for the TikTok video shoot.

Watch the video below:

Ghana Jesus weds in a lovely ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Justice Hymns, a comedian from Ghana, who married the love of his life in a beautiful ceremony in the Ashanti Region.

The Kumawood actor and his young-looking spouse donned specially designed outfits for their extravagant nuptials.

Several social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding pictures of Ghana Jesus and his bride Millicent.

