Fella Makafui went viral after she drove her brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser to an event

The actress was recently announced as an ambassador for a digital marketing company

Social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's video, which is trending on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui was unveiled as a brand ambassador of a bulk short message service company over the weekend.

The style influencer made a grand entry as she arrived at the venue in a brand-name Toyota Land Cruiser with a DV licence plate.

Fella Makafui drives her GH¢306,000 Toyota Land Cruiser to sign an ambassadorial deal. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

Fella, who was previously married to award-winning rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, aka Medikal, looked classy in a customised T-shirt and black pants to the signing and unveiling ceremony in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

She switched up her signature short hairstyle for a coloured side-parted hairstyle as Ghanaian bloggers tried to take photos of her classy look. Fella Makafui looked gorgeous in mild makeup while flaunting her designer bag.

Fella Makafui flaunts her new car

Some social media users have commented on actress Fella Makafui's brand-new car in viral videos. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions below:

thekofisammy stated:

"Alo nkoaa…ei 😂 hmm God Help Us all👏."

ayam_bornbless

"We watch; we don’t judge 😂."

mercyandfavour_cosmetics stated:

"Fine woman😍."

Watch the video below:

Fella Makafui rocks stylish outfits

Fella Makafui also looked fabulous in a white Burberry top and matching shorts during a previous vacation abroad.

The mother-of-one looked terrific in a long curly hairstyle and mild makeup for her lunch date at a plush restaurant.

Fella Makafui wore black Louis Vuitton sandals for her casual date during the vacay as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Fella Makafui rocks a cutout dress

Fella Makafui and her beautiful sister, Fendy Fella, have inspired many of their followers with their beautiful relationship, just like Serwaa Amihere and her little sister, Maame Gyamfuaa.

The founder of the Beauty By Fella makeup brand wore a short-sleeved colourful dress that hid her curvy figure. She showed off her bare face as she modelled for her sister to snap some videos.

Check out the photos below:

Fella Makafui flaunts her fine legs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, releasing another essential piece of clothing.

Medikal's ex-wife wore a chic gown that showed off her lovely legs, making her seem younger than her real age.

Commenters on social media praised Fella Makafui's hairstyle and skin-tone makeup in the pics shared online.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh