Ghanaian content creator Afua Nash looked gorgeous after her makeup makeover in trending photos

Afua Nash looked classy in a stylish ensemble and designer blazer for her viral photoshoot on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Afua Nash's flawless beauty and high fashion sense

Ghanaian content creator Afua Nash, whose real name is Clementina Nkrumah who rose to fame for her ability to consume large portions of Ghanaian cuisines has set the internet ablazed with her new look.

Afua Nash's videos often featured her indulging in traditional Ghanaian dishes such as gobɛ (beans and plantain), banku, koko (millet porridge), and brodo (a spicy porridge).

Renowned for her engaging food-related content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, Afua Nash ditched her signature outfit for a sophisticated new look.

Afua Nash looks elegant in beautiful makeup and a stylish outfit. Photo credit: @afua.nash

Source: Instagram

Afua Nash wore a black knitted outfit that complemented her skin tone and paired it with a stylish blazer.

The food blogger wore a short, blunt-cut hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

She opted for a simple yet stylish sunglasses and accessorised her look with a designer necklace.

In another photo, she rocked her natural cornrow braids hairstyle that suited her great personality as well.

Food influencer Afua Nash flaunts her tattoo

Some social media users have reacted to Afua Nash's post while admiring her beautiful tattoo on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Iam_mariogh stated:

You are very beautiful, low-key o

officialmightyceo stated:

"😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️HBD in advance. Nice Tattoo on chest."

odey4238 stated:

"Wow, you are also a July-born. I'm 3rd July and I wish you could surprise me."

license2speedcash

"Beautiful Afua😍."

oppongdavid77 stated:

"Nice girl. Are you finished eating your food 🔥🔥."

olamilekan.22 stated:

"You are loved and appreciated ❤️."

ps_mkbuabeng stated:

"The food woman."

AuntieKuu stated:

"But why wear a winter jacket in Ghana?"

Afua Nash wins an eating competition in Nigeria

Ghanaian food influencer Afua Nash who gone viral in Nigerian after TikToker Asher Kine shared her video on May 26, 2025.

Nigerian viral celebrity Asher Kine recently announced his intentions to fully embrace the rich Ghanaian culture, especially local cuisine, by partnering with content creators.

In a viral video, Asher Kine paired Ghana's Afua Nash with Elizabeth to compete in an eating competition.

The two women were instructed to consume a bowl of soup and fufu garnished with many proteins and four cooked eggs in each bowl.

Afua Nash emerged as the winner and bragged about receiving three thousand Ghana cedis in the video.

The TikTok video is below:

Afua Nash to embark on Eat-a-thon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about TikToker Afua Nash, who has declared her intentions to embark on an eat-a-thon in an attempt to land a Guinness World Record.

The food content creator announced she would set the record and eat for 103 hours and 20 minutes nonstop.

Ghanaian lady Afua Nash has received mixed reactions on social media after her GWR attempt announcement

Source: YEN.com.gh