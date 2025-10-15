Ghanaian fashion designer Sima Brew has shared behind-the-scenes footage of how she designed Bishop Amoako Attah's wedding gown in a viral video.

The beautiful sister of Ghanaian businessman Nam1 disclosed the exact materials she used to design the fashionista's viral kente gown.

Sima Brew explains how she used water bottles to design Bishop Amoako Attah's Daughter's wedding gown in a viral video. Photo credit: @simabrew.

Source: Instagram

Sima Brew uses rubber to design a gown

Award-winning Ghanaian fashion designer Sima Brew has proven that experience is the best teacher with her new creation.

Ghanaian media personality and lawyer Serwaa Amihere's long-time fashion designer has inspired many with how she created the concept for Bishop Amoako Attah's daughter's first kente gown for her traditional wedding.

She showed a video of how artisans cut the rubber bottles into different sizes and shapes and carefully melted the edges before painting them.

They applied pressure to the delicate material to transform it into petal sleeves as an embellishment for the kente gown.

Sima Brew shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"Who would’ve thought a bottle could bloom? Each petal crafted by hand, each thread woven with purpose, proof that with creativity, anything can be transformed."

The Instagram video is below:

Apostle Amoako Attah's daughter marries in style

Apostle Amoako's beautiful daughter, Princess Luna, made a beautiful bride. The university graduate and devoted worshipper walked down the aisle in a stylish gown designed by Sima Brew.

Princess Luna and her handsome lover tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on September 25, 2025, at the Apostle's most-talked-about mega mansion, featuring unique interior design.

Ghanaian bride Princess Luna couldn't stop smiling throughout the event as she arrived with her bridesmaids at the glamorous wedding ceremony.

Princess Luna mesmerised many beauty lovers with her flawless hairstyle and makeup, which made her glow.

In a viral video, the young couple turned heads with their dance moves after exchanging their wedding vows.

The Instagram video of Bishop Amoako Attah's daughter and her husband is below:

Amoako Attah's Wife Trends at daughter's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mrs Amoako Attah, who made a bold fashion statement at her daughter Princess Luna's wedding.

Apostle Amoako Attah's wife’s fashion designer did an incredible job creating an iconic kente outfit for the bride's mother, allowing her to stand out without stealing the spotlight from her daughter.



Some social media users commented on Apostle Amoako Attah's wife's flawless beauty on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh