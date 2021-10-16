TV3 presenter, Bright Nana Amfoh, has married his fiancée in a traditional wedding today, October 16

The renowned media figure and his new bride sported colourful African prints for the traditional ceremony

The first images from the nuptials have popped up

Media personality, Bright Nana Amfoh, has tied the knot with his fiancée in a beautiful traditional wedding today [Saturday], October 16.

The TV3 presenter and his new wife wore colourful African prints for their traditional marriage, which took place at McCarthy Hill in Accra.

In photos seen by YEN.com.gh on social media, the bride sports a long dress with different colours, while Bright Nana Amfoh complements her looks in a blue and white outfit.

The duo subsequently climaxed the traditional marriage with a white wedding at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at Dansoman.

See the photos below:

First video from the white wedding

