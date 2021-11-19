Veteran actor Akrobeto, known in private life as Akwsi Boadi, has been surprised with a lovely birthday celebration.

Akrobeto turned 59 years old on Thursday, November 18, 2021. But not much was heard of except photos of him which flooded social media.

Appearing on his Real News show on UTV on Friday, Akobeto had a mini birthday party organised for him.

Akrobeto has turned 59 years old Photo source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on UTV's Instagram page, Akrobeto is seen dressed in a suit for his show. After the show, he had different sets of cakes lined up for hi to cut.

Before he cut the cake, he invited gospel singer Hannah Marfo, who was in the studio, to perform one of her songs which he described as his favourite.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After the performance, Akrobeto called his production team and those around to help him cut the cakes.

Check out the video below:

Later, photos from the celebration were also shared by UTV.

Source: Yen