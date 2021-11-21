Veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has been honoured by United Television (UTV).

Maame Dokono was the guest on the station's United Showbiz hosted Nana Ama MccBrown on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

After sharing her life story and experiences, Maame Dokono was gifted a number of items on the show.

The gift included a brand new 65-inch smart television, a four-door refrigerator, and cash of GHC 10,000.

Announcing the items McBrown indicated that the TV and the fridge had been provided by Hisense while the cash was made available by her bosses at Despite Media.

Watch the presentation as shared on UTV's Instagram below:

