The Africa Media Honours is an event that celebrates 30 Outstanding Women excelling and making a great impact in various fields of Media Communications in Africa. The Africa Media Honours theme; “Progressive Portrayal” seeks to explore deeper conversations.

It is an initiative to work with partners and stakeholders to be a driving force to accelerate and transform the media, entertainment, and advertising industry to be more representative, progressive, and equal in their portrayal of women. It focuses on the importance of diversity in industries and partnerships to support the creation of work that is truly progressive in its depiction and portrayal of women in Advertising, Media, and the Entertainment Industry.

There are four pillars we are leveraging on to bring this to life:

1. Creative Excellence: Creating work that encourages changes in Progressive Representation.

2. Closing the Gap: Drive and accelerate diversity in our Creative Agencies and Production Partners.

3. Progressive Media: Shaping the progressive media landscape of tomorrow through Media Investment Activism.

4. Innovation & Design: Champion Inclusion & Diversity to Shape Market Leading Practices.

The Progressive Portrayal is a Diageo Marketing Department (Guinness Ghana) led campaign as part of it’s Inclusive & Diversity Focus in attaining the Society 2030 Agenda.

Our tagline, Celebrating Powerhouse Women in Media Communications; salutes and recognizes women who are making an impact in media enterprise from Entertainment, Content Creation, Advertising, Media Management, Media Marketing, Media Sales Professions, Media Studies from Freelancers, Bloggers, Traditional and Digital Practitioners to Corporate Professionals and other forms of Media Practice.

The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7pm at the Accra City Hotel-Accra, Ghana.

Africa Media Honours is being organized by AfriMass Network in partnership with Guinness Ghana, IConceptsPR, Accra City Hotel, WomanRising, and other partners.

