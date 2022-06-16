Kim Kardashian faced some backlash after parading at the Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress

Marilyn Monroe's dress was dubbed dress of the decade when she wore it in the 60s, and Kim Kardashian commemorated the icon at the 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian's decision to wear the dress has been criticised by some, and now even more after it has come out that the dress is no longer in its original state

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kim Kardashian got the honour of wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress that was stored in a private Museum.

Kim Kardashian did not return the Marilyn Monroe dress intact and many were up in arms. Image: Getty Images/Gotham/Liliane Lathan

Source: UGC

Kim Kardashian chose the dress hoping to make pop culture history, but the plan may have backfired after the socialite received a ton of backlash.

Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe dress

According to eNCA, Kim Kardashian attempted to make alterations to the dress to fit her, resulting in irreversible tears in the delicate fabric. Popular South African website, Briefly News reported that Kim went on a strict diet to fit into the dress. Fans shared images of the dress upset at the state.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The now damaged gown was valued at GH¢38,182,233.60 and was bought at auction by media company Ripley's Believe it Not. Many have said that it is Ripley's fault that the dress got damaged because it should not have been given in the first place. An expert collector of Marilyn Monroe's belongings, Scott Fortner, said on Instagram:

"I blame Ripley's, as they allowed the dress to be worn."It's now permanently damaged, and likely would have been damaged regardless of who wore it."

Kim Kardashian and Ripley's criticised for using Marilyn Monroe's dress

Fans who were up in arms about Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress also felt that she could have simply worn a replica instead of the real garment. Most agreed that Ripley was irresponsible by lending out the dress.

One netizen believes that Ripley's is here for publicity, @yolowaccordsmom commented:

"Ripleys getting a double whammy of press coverage by first lending the dress now claiming damages. Their name in the press is what they wanted by lending the gown. If the gown was soooo culturally valuable it would NOT be with Ripley to begin with. Kim is a MODEL. Nothing more."

@daisyvfresh commented:

"By simply even wearing it, it damages the dress. even when handling it, the staff at ripleys use gloves (it's that delicate). and since she did have a replica, how come she didn't just wear that on the carpet and the afterparty ?"

Kim Kardashian travels for Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Royal family snubs her

Popular South African website, Briefly News previously reported that Kim Kardashian was not allowed to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on 4 June after flying to London with Pete Davidson.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian, graces many A-list events, but the Queen of England's Platinum Jubilee party will not be one of them.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za