The seventh season of Big Brother Naija launched on July 23, and its host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, stepped out in style

The media personality made a return for the sixth time as a host, rocking a pink ensemble designed by Atafo

However, not so many people are impressed with the look, as many have taken to social media to share thoughts

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

On July 23, Big Brother Naija returned for the seventh time with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu once again as the official host of the show.

Ebuka rocked an Atafo design. Credit: @ebuka

Source: UGC

For his return as the host of the reality TV show, Ebuka stepped out in a pink suit from top designer, Mai Atafo.

The satin ensemble featured a baby pink ruffle shirt worn underneath the jacket, which held a bold boutonnièr.

For the bottom, Ebuka opted for a daring, retro choice, sporting a wide-legged pair of pants.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Swipe to see full look below:

Social media users vote down ensemble

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from people expressing displeasure over his look.

Check out some tweets below:

@m_nonnni commented:

Ok but I'm not happy with Ebuka's outfit #BBNaija #BBNaijaS7

@temiladeh_ said:

Shey this big brother season go sweet like this. First it was Ebuka’s outfit , now it’s this ugly house decor. Ughhhhh #BBNaija

@iambougiemami said:

#BBNaija Ebuka, your outfit tonight is not really giving... I looked forward to it so much

@Simi_black commented:

Ebuka this outfit kobosi o, love you though #BBNaija

@ije_omama commented:

This Ebuka outfit is not giving the vibe #BBNaija #BBNaijaS7

@sinzuugram said:

Be like say ebuka get valentine dinner date,because what’s that outfit ? #BBNaija

@bea_orente said:

Naaa.. Ebuka please change your outfit I can’t.. #BBNaija

Style cam: Liquorose, 5 other fashionistas pulling off Barbie looks in pink

While Barbie fans have to wait until 2023 for the release of the live-action movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the Barbiecore aesthetic is already here.

Dazzling, all-pink looks have been pretty ubiquitous in the last year, and we love how some Nigerian celebrities have been rocking the bright colour often associated with the iconic doll created by Ruth Handler.

Popular Nigerian website, Legit.ng spotlights six celebrities who have piled on the pink in different styles.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng