In less than 72 hours of the game, BBNaija’s Beauty and Groovy have been seen on camera intimately sharing a bed in the house over the night

The duo who got into the BBNaija house on Saturday were seen making some suspicious movements under the duvet

Several reactions have, however, trailed the video of Beauty and Groovy in bed as many believed a new ship was about to start sailing, while some also believed it was too early for that

Something fishy has started to go down in the Big Brother Naija Level Up house, as the immediate past Miss Nigeria, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura and Henry Olisaemeka Orakwue, better known as Groovy, were seen together in bed over the night.

The duo of Beauty and Groovy joined the show on Saturday, July 23rd, and it has been less than 72 hours since they entered the BBNaija house.

BBNaija's Beauty and Groovy in bed. Credit: @groovymono @beautytukura @Gistwell

Source: UGC

The housemates have, however, been caught on camera doing stuff under the duvet over the night in the house. In a video which surfaced online, they were both seen in the same bed, and their voices could be heard as they cuddled under the duvet.

Check out the video below:

BBNaija viewers react to Beauty and Groovy’s video

However, while some viewers believed this could be the beginning of a new ship, many believed it was too early for them to start catching feelings in the house.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the viewers’ reactions; check them out below:

itz_figurine:

"Wahala for Miss Nigeria o "

folukeojomuyide:

"No be kissing sound be that abi na my ear but am not shipping again."

sandravera75:

"Honey B**hes everywhere "

miz__ada:

"I no put mouth for any matter way no concern me again"

ono_bia:

"Something fishy going down"

daaviesianyo:

"It's too early to have feelings "

sexy_92bossbabe:

"Is it that this people can't hold themselves 4 a week."

