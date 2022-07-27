The BBNaija season 7 show has already seen some of its housemates trying to make emotional connections with their co-stars

Just recently, Hermes, who is known to have two other girlfriends outside the house, approached Allysyn for a ‘BBN relationship’

The 25-year-old lady, however, asked her co-star how it would be if she accepted and things went well, considering his two babes outside

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The BBNaija season 7 show has already started to cause a buzz online, especially over some of the housemates who appear to have started developing romantic feelings.

One of the stars on the show, Hermes, approached his co-star, Allysyn, and noted that he was se*xually attracted to her as he tried to broach a relationship.

Note that Hermes is known to have two girlfriends outside the house that he claims to love very much.

Hermes asks Allysyn out on BBNaija despite having two girlfriends outside. Photos: @hermesiyele, @smoothallysyn.

Source: UGC

After Hermes shared his feelings with Allysyn, the young lady, however, seemed unsure about the idea, and she further asked him a question.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The 25-year-old wanted to know what would happen outside the house with his two babes if she eventually accepts and they get along well in the house.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Hermes’ and Allysyn’s exchange

A number of online users had interesting reactions to their conversation, and they shared their thoughts online. Read some of them below:

Daurice_wendy:

“The way I'm craving for this ship.”

Cavaroush:

“He said se*xually attracted meaning his just lusting no need of comparing his gf other as the third he just wants se*x.”

Florzeblack:

“I will gladly board dis ship with my full chest ❤️.”

Ryan_sackey:

“Abeg, these two looks good together.”

Portiabotshelo2:

“Good question baby.”

Prxtty_black_gal:

“ ochiririthis guy is a mumu man and any girl wey go fall for him na she go later cry.”

Chiomatc:

“Lol Allysyn run for your life.”

Bryann from BBN house 2 drools over Diana in house 1

Popular Nigerian website, Legit.ng reported that ‘Ships’ are already taking off in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season to the delight of fans and followers of the show.

Level 2 housemate, Bryann, recently told fellow housemates about the one female participant who completely has his attention.

During a chat with fellow contestants, Bryann described Diana to the others and said he plans to make a move on her when they get to meet at the Saturday night party.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng