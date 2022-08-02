The BBNaija Level Up show has gotten more intense after housemates were finally put up for nomination for the first time

The Head of House for week two, Hermes, was responsible for nominating five housemates that will face eviction

He nominated Amaka, Christy O, Cyph, Khalid and Phyna, and at least one of them will leave the show during the live eviction

Things on the BBNaija Level Up show are getting more real and intense as some of the housemates are now facing possible eviction.

After a week of fun on the show, five housemates are now entering the second week with their names on the nomination list, as at least one of them will be evicted during the next live show.

This year, the nominations took an interesting turn as the Head of House, Hermes, was given the sole power to put people up for possible eviction.

Phyna and 4 other BBNaija housemates have been nominated for eviction. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: UGC

The young man was told that he could get suggestions from his fellow Level 1 housemates, but the choice of who to nominate was entirely his.

After taking a few minutes to deliberate, Hermes chose 5 people from the Level 2 house, namely Phyna, Amaka, Cyph, Christy O and Khalid.

The nominated housemates were announced, and Phyna looked visibly disturbed after her name was mentioned.

Big Brother also warned them not to campaign or call on their voters, or it will attract consequences.

Hermes’ choice was met with a series of mixed reactions on social media.

Internet users react to Hermes’ choice of nominated housemates

Read some reactions from fans below:

Toyinsing01:

“He sees them as threat to him.”

Official_sirvic:

“This is the worst nomination process #BBN.”

Rare_glad:

“Nawa oh. Amaka and phyna is going nowhere tho.”

Kreestell_:

“This is a war Big brother has created. The two houses will always beef They are coming for Level 1 next week. Good luck to the nominees.”

Ami_gogo:

“Bye bye Christy O.”

Anna_ogedegbe:

“Phynation, we are ready for this. Let's do it for our girl❤️”

Everythingfootwears:

“Amaka is doing like one housemate that was fighting everybody in them laycon’s season ‍♀️”

Wakeelah_teju:

“Noooo cyph stood my beauty.”

Psalmuel_r:

“Phyna and Cyph and khalid has my vote.”

Groovy and Ex-Miss Nigeria Beauty caught in bed doing stuff

It would be recalled that popular Nigerian website, Legit.ng earlier reported that Beauty and Groovy were seen together in bed over the night.

The duo of Beauty and Groovy joined the show on Saturday, July 23rd.

The housemates have, however, been caught on camera doing stuff under the duvet over the night in the house.

