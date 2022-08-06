Khloe Kardashian has made an addition to the Kardashian family as she welcomed her second child recently

The Kardashian and her ex-lover Tristan Thompson had previously reported having wanted an addition to their family before they parted ways

The reality star had opened up about her struggles to conceive in their Kardashian show and later opted for surrogacy

True Thompson is the couple's first child, and their son is the second and fans could not help but congratulate the parents

Reality star Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Khloe Kardashian have welcomed their second child.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Photo: Khloe Kardashian.

The Kardashians reality star has always loved motherhood, and when she broke the news that she was expecting a second bundle of joy via surrogacy, she noted she was extremely grateful.

The reality star had opened up about her struggles to conceive, and in their The Kardashian show, she revealed doctors had told her it would be a high-risk pregnancy.

According to popular website PEOPLE, the two parents welcomed a boy via surrogacy and have not yet decided on his name.

Kardashian and the athlete are parents to 4-year-old True Thompson, and the Good American founder has always noted she was her best friend.

The two love birds split in January 2022, after Tristan was found guilty of impregnating another lady after they had intercourse on his birthday. This was not the first time Tristan has been culpable of cheating on Khloe. Their bundle of joy was reported by People to be a boy.

