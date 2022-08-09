Big Brother Naija housemate Khalid could not hide his anger and disappointment after Ilebaye called him out over an issue

In videos sighted online, the young man was seen lamenting to Khalid and Daniella about the fact that Ilebaye refused to disclose where she heard a rumour from

According to him, Ilebaye confronted him over the fact that someone told her that he said they were dating

The drama surrounding coupling up and ships on the Big Brother Naija show gets more interesting by the day.

In clips sighted online, Bryann was seen angrily pouring out his heart to Khalid and Daniella about Ilebaye.

Khalid tells Bryann not to let Ilebaye provoke him Photo credit: @bigbronaija

According to him, Ilebaye told him that she heard that he told someone they were dating and she refused to disclose who it was.

She kept insisting, and it infuriated Bryann to the point that he angrily lamented to Khalid, who calmed him down and urged him not to get provoked.

In another clip, Daniella was heard agreeing with Bryann that people come up with narratives and just run with it.

On Bryann's situation, she noted that it might have been Chomzy who made the statement, and Bryann disclosed that he doesn't even know her well enough to tell her anything.

Watch the videos below:

Nigerians react

mubbyfabrics:

"Ilebaye is provocative, she sure knows what she's doing."

serialbabymama:

"This Chiomzy will come out of the house and see what’s coming for her. Very v1le igbotic girl."

hellennangoy:

"Bryann told them that he never went ed anything but just cruise...if anyone is afraid of the dark just call him....boy doesn't want a ship"

therealharderonke:

"She's an instigator... She's always instigating fight and acted like she did nothing."

___chiomzy:

"I don’t think anybody told ilebaye anything , she’s pained Bryan moved to modella."

tixzation001:

"Chomzy told her and truly someone said it in d house that wen he wanted to dance with ilabaye bryann said no that’s my babe,on satuarday someone said it it’s so painful I can’t remember the person right now."

“She’ll Go Home Soon”: Beauty Breaks Up With Groovy, Hits Him With Her Wig for Dancing With Chomzy

In other news, Big Brother Naija housemate Beauty has sparked reactions on social media with her insecurity over her relationship with Groovy.

Groovy had apparently danced with Chomzy at the party, and Beauty revealed that she had instructed him not to do that.

Beauty turned the house upside down and kept her colleagues on their toes as she went on her rant.

Source: Legit.ng