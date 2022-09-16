Big Brother Naija Level-up housemate Phyna has raised suspicious guesses on social media with a recent video that made the rounds

During their pool party, Phyna, in a yellow swimsuit, showed off her dance skills and people could not help but notice her unusually big stomach

While many asked if the reality star is pregnant in the house, others attributed her bloated stomach to alcohol

The pool party in the Big Brother Naija house is always fun, and the Level-up housemates had a swell time recently.

Videos from the party have made the rounds on social media, and many people have called the attention of others to Phyna.

Nigerians react as video shows Phyna's big stomach

In a video sighted online, the reality star in a yellow swimsuit danced with two other guys and her stomach looked unusually big compared to when she first got into the house.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians ask questions

ifeoluwablaq:

"Big brother Collect pregnant woman this season???"

femi_ricch67:

"Omoo make Phyna dey reduce beer. See her stomach now Jeez."

_queendiba:

"Is Phyna pregnant?"

zuma_idris:

"Una sure say my girl phyna never get belle for my in-law groovy ??"

joyce_baeu:

"Be like phyna don get belle hian she don chop belleful for buggy house see am."

gleaming_beaute:

"Phyna’s excess consumption of beer is making her to have big stomach. She should work on it pls."

thick_barbie5:

"See who was body shaming someone."

its_daelah:

"Someone is pregnant."

Phyna and Bella get involved in messy fight

Popular Nigerian website, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemates Phyna and Bella trended across social media after their fight on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

That was not the first time the pair has been involved in a fight in the BBNaija house. However, Bella received an epic lambasting from Phyna as she threatened to beat her up.

The fight started when Phyna tried discussing the wager task for the week, but Bella was more concerned about a food issue.

Phyna went on to slam Bella, asking her to stop talking about the food issue because they were done talking about that and would instead want to discuss the wager task.

