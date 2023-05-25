Diamond Platnumz has been trending ever since he sparked a fling with Ghanaian singer Fantana on their new reality show, Young, Famous & African

His immediate ex, Zuchu, has been receiving love online, with fans asking her to move on and kill any hopes she has about getting back with Diamond

This was after the Sukari crooner shared a photo of herself looking stunning in a red dress, leaving netizens commending her while urging her to move on

Tanzanian singer Zuchu has been showered with love by her fans even as her man Diamond Platnumz is enjoying a new fling with Ghanaian singer Fantana.

From left Zuchu, Diamond Platnumz (c) and Fantana (r). Photo: Zuchu Official, Diamond Platnumz, IamFantana.

Diamond, in the second season of Young, Famous and African, has been getting passionate and steamy love from the 25-year-old, leaving netizens feeling pain on behalf of his Tanzanian lover.

Although the Baba Lao crooner had in the past confirmed that he's parted ways with Zuchu, the two have remained close and even done more projects together.

Diamond has also celebrated Zuchu's wins from time to time, including when she recently acquired a new luxurious machine.

Zuchu unbothered as Diamond moves on

However, Zuchu shared a photo of herself dressed in a red dress and silver jewellery and netizens flocked to her comment section to show her love while encouraging her to move on from Diamond.

"Nife na wewe nikilia unalia, duniani usipokuwepo staki kubakia," she wrote on Instagram. (I'll die with you, cry with you when you cry, I don't want to be in this world if you're not in it).

Netizens reactions

Here are some of the comments from social media users:

@elletrueboy said:

"Zuchu in Red. You Look Fantana stic."

@umy_busolo said:

"Piga kazi zuchu tunapenda mziki wako achana na hawa nyau wanao kuzingua unauwezo wakupata mpenzi ata mzungu."

@saudyazsaid commented:

"A queen who will stand up for herself and knows how to wear her crown."

@pureafrican12 said:

"You guys are blaming Fontana when Dia clearly said he doesn’t have a girlfriend on television. Blame the guy, not the girl."

@umbeatz_ said:

"Umenoga sana kumzidi Fantana dear."

@nana_dollz said:

"Wewe ni zaidi ya wote."

Zari says she can have more kids with Diamond

Diamond's baby mama Zari Hassan recently got into a heated argument with the singer's new boo and she shut her down.

In an episode on the Young, Famous & African, the mother of five said she can have more kids with Diamond via surrogacy if she wants to.

This comes barely two months after Zari and her toyboy Shakib secretly got married, leaving people baffled.

