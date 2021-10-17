Kakegurui season 3 release date, characters, plot, latest updates

Kakegurui is a Japanese manga series written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Toru Naomura. It follows the fortunes of students at Hyakkou Private Academy, an elite institution that encourages its students to refine their betting skills. The show already has two seasons under its belt, with fans waiting with bated breath for Kakegurui season 3.

Kakegurui season 3 characters. Photo: @kakeguruiii

Source: Instagram

Yumeko Jabami is a student who transfers to Hyakkou Private Academy and threatens to destroy the twisted hierarchy of the school. She has a beautiful and innocent façade that hides a psychotic addiction to betting and high-stakes situation.

She has a keen intellect that can see through the cheating methods used by the most influential students and is a threat to the higher social class of students at the school.

What is the release date for season 3?

When is Kakegurui season 3 coming out? The delay in releasing the third instalment of this anime series has been a cause of concern for most fans. Given that the first season aired in 2017 and the second episode aired in 2019, fans concluded that the third instalment would be released in 2021. However, that has not happened yet.

Since there hasn’t been a solid announcement from either the anime studio or Netflix, there is no way of knowing whether there is a in the works.

Who are the characters in Kakegurui season 3?

Will there be a season 3 of Kakegurui? Although it is not possible to tell when that date will be, it is possible to predict which characters will be in it.

Kakegurui is a well-written series, and each of its characters is well thought out. Kakegurui characters who are part of the main cast include the following:

Yumeko Jabami voiced by Saori Hayami

Yumeko Jabami. Photo: @kakeguruiii

Source: Instagram

Yumeko Jabami is a mysterious transfer student to Hyakkaou Private Academy. Although she initially appears modest and innocent, she has a maniacal passion for high stakes betting which shows when her eyes glow red. She is quick to determine how her opponents manipulate the games in her favour and turn the tables on them.

Rei Batsubami voiced by Roni Pak

Rei Batsubami. Photo: @kakeguruiii

Source: Instagram

Rei is another antagonist who never appeared in the manga series. However, she was introduced in season 2 of the anime series, and fans speculate that the show added her to prolong the final two episodes of the instalment.

Kirari Momobami voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro

Kirari Momobami. Photo: @kakeguruiii

Source: Instagram

Kirari is the main antagonist of the series. She is the student council president and the head of the Momobami clan. When she got into office, she created the hierarchy that turns the students with the largest debts into house pets. However, she comes to respect Yumeko more and more with every victory.

Ryota Suzui voiced by Tatsuya Tokutake

Ryota Suzui. Photo: @kakeguruiii

Source: Instagram

Ryota is a poor gambler who keeps telling the lead to stop betting with other students. Even though he is class president when the series begins, he has a massive debt to Mary and serves as her pet.

Mary Saotome voiced by Minami Tanaka

Mary Saotome. Photo: @kakeguruiii

Source: Instagram

Who is Mary in Kakegurui? Mary is a student in Yumeko and Ryota’s class who is one of the school’s top gamblers and is Ryota’s master. Her eyes glow yellow instead of reg like Yumeko’s. Although the two start as enemies, they later become allies.

What is the plot of season 3?

As fans await the elusive third season of Kakegurui, most of them want to know precisely which plot it will explore. Unfortunately, the creators have not released any trailers and teasers, which makes this a bit difficult. However, given how the second season ended, it is easy to predict which mystery will be unravelled next, or at least some of it.

How many seasons of Kakegurui have there been so far? At the end of the plot of season 2, we see an auction designed to buy votes for the presidential candidates. This ends in a coin toss between Rei and Yumeko.

Rei stakes 3 million yen and her livestock status, while her competitor stakes the Jabami name. Yumeko appears to win but loses some of her votes while betting with others. Nevertheless, Rei’s determination impresses Kirari, who lets her become human again and choose a new name.

While fans assume that season 3 will pick up these threads left by the previous instalment and the manga series, this is not a sure bet. First, the events of the third season may not even align with the manga series, given that Rei is not present in the manga series.

How to watch Kakegurui

As fans await the Kakegurui season 3 release date, another question that keeps cropping up is where the season is available. Where can I watch Kakegurui season 3? The anime series is available for streaming on Netflix.

Kakegurui season 3 follows the fortunes of students at a private academy. Students are encouraged to improve their betting skills instead of their academic or athletic abilities.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article that goes into detail about The Chi season 3. Do you want to know the full names of the cast and see their photos?

The American drama series The Chi centres on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago. By coincidence, all of them link up and based on their need for connection and redemption, they all bonded.

Source: Yen