Vinland Saga season 2 official release date, trailer, and latest updates

Vinland Saga season 2 is a Japanese ancient manga series. The man behind this series is Makoto Yukimur. He is both the creator and illustrator. The show depicts realism, hope, and the creation of your own Vinland.

Vinland Saga season 2 official release date. Photo: @JohnnySpittin

Source: Twitter

Vinland Saga anime series is regarded as one of the best shows of the modern-day era. The show’s season 1 aired between July and December of 2019. Close to two years down the line fans cannot help but ask if there will be a season 2 of Vinland Saga.

Is Vinland Saga a true story?

The Vinland Saga is based on tales and legends about Vikings from the eleventh century. The Viking tale is a combination of great character development and choreographed fight sequences. For Season 1, the show aired a total of 24 episodes.

The show was aired on Japanese television between July and December 2019. It was also aired on Amazon Prime with English subtitles. The story kicks off when a Viking lord known as Thors Snorresson forfeits a battle and returns home to live with his family.

A man named Floki visits him and requests him to explore a distant land known as Vinland. However, Floki’s primary goal is to kill Thors to punish him for leaving the battle halfway. Thors’ son, Thorfinn, secretly gets into the ship without his dad’s knowledge.

In the middle of the journey, they are attacked by unknown men, but, unknown to Thors, Floki has hired the mercenaries to kill him. Thor fights them but gives up after his son is taken as a hostage. They manage to kill Thors, but his son vows to avenge the mercenaries who killed his father.

Vinland Saga season 2 release date

Vinland Saga season 2 official release date. Photo: @neoluvy

Source: Instagram

After a long wait, some exciting news for the fans is hope for season 2 of the series. The anime will be available to fans for watching on Amazon Prime. However, there is no clear information about the Vinland Saga anime air date for those asking when the show will air.

On July 7, 2021, a tweet indicated that the second season of the show was currently under production.

Vinland Saga cast

The main hero or cast is Thorfinn, who is the son of a mighty general-turned farmer. Thorfinn in Vinland Saga is an Icelandic warrior who starts off the show as a violent fighter to avenge his father’s death. The show has several cast members, but some of the main are:

Thorfinn

Thors

Askeladd

Canute

Thorkell

Why was Vinland Saga almost cancelled?

There was speculation the series was almost cancelled after not returning on the screens for close to two years.

Vinland Saga's episode 10 release schedule is not yet out. Despite Shuuhei Yabuta releasing a message in September 2020 via Twitter, the exact date of the release is not known.

In the tweet, he included a drawing depicting the main characters. He also requested his fans to examine the he had drawn in the corner of the pictures. He is also quoted saying:

There is a small Easter egg too. Please try to find it when you have time.

Fans are pretty excited about the return of Vinland Saga season 2, which is speculated to be anytime soon. Follow the creators on social media for more updates on the show's return.

