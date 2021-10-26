Why do people like reading motivational quotes? While there are many reasons, the main overarching one is that they are concise sentences expressing whatever feeling you are experiencing. While most people prefer bright quotes, some choose good dark quotes to get themselves in a better place.

Sometimes, the only way to deal with a situation is to accept it for what it is. If you face challenging times, there is no need to sugarcoat the scenario with overly optimistic quotes. Instead of motivating you, these motivational quotes may bring you down even more.

Other times, dark humor quotes are the way to go because of how inherently funny they are. Dark humour is a type of comedy designed to make light of matters that are generally considered taboo. It is a way to get a good laugh out of subjects that may typically be regarded as severe or painful to discuss. The key to light and darkness is knowing how to handle both.

Dark quotes about life

Everyone has their own unique life experience, but everyone agrees that there are both good and bad sides to it. Therefore, it is vital to know how to get through the bad times to appreciate the good when it happens fully. An excellent way to do this is through quotes about darkness.

Life and death go hand in hand. Most of the good dark death quotes are suitable for when you want to experience your emotions fully. They are sad relatable quotes that will describe accurately what you are feeling and leave you feeling seen.

For the light to shine so brightly, the darkness must be present.

Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.

Darkness approaches from outside. I feel no light inside me strong enough to resist it.

What hurts you blesses you. Darkness is your candle.

Flowers grow out of dark moments.

My darkness has been filled with the light of intelligence, and behold; the outer day-lit world was stumbling and groping in social blindness.

Amid the darkness, light persists.

Give light, and the darkness will disappear of itself.

In complete darkness, we are all the same. It is only our knowledge and wisdom that separates us, don't let your eyes deceive you.

He who love touches not walks in darkness.

Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light.

Knowing your darkness is the best method for dealing with the darknesses of other people.

All great and beautiful work has come of first gazing without shrinking into the darkness.

There isn't enough darkness in all the world to snuff out the light of one little candle.

However vast the darkness, we must supply our light.

Walk while ye have the light, lest darkness come upon you.

The prince of darkness is a gentleman.

What makes night within us may leave stars.

In the darkness, one may be ashamed of what one does, without shame or disgrace.

From the world of darkness, I did lose demons and devils in the power of scorpions to torment.

There's a bright spot in every dark cloud.

There is nothing in the dark that isn't there when the lights are on.

Love is the only game that is not called on account of darkness.

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Look at how a single candle can both defy and define the darkness.

It was the possibility of darkness that made the day seem so bright.

The darkness of slumber and death, forever sinking and sinking.

Peace and negativity cannot coexist, just as light and darkness cannot coexist.

No matter how dark the moment, love and hope are always possible.

Someone I loved once gave me a box full of darkness. It took me years to understand that this, too, was a gift.

Truly, in the darkness, one finds the light, so when we are in sorrow, this light is nearest to us.

We can easily forgive a child afraid of the dark; the real tragic story is when men are afraid of the light.

Dark quotes about love

Love! The great mystery. Love is a beautiful thing, and many deep dark songs have been penned about it. However, while love can give you a high you can't get from anywhere else, it can also be the reason why you are at the darkest point of your life. If you are in such a position, you will hopefully find something you can relate to in these dark quotes about love that will make you cry.

Trying to forget someone you love is like trying to remember someone you never knew.

When you are in love and get hurt, it's like a cut, it will heal, but there will always be a scar.

If a relationship is to evolve, it must go through a series of endings.

It's hard to pretend you love someone when you don't, but it's harder to pretend that you don't love someone when you do.

A million words would not bring you back. I know because I tried, neither would a million tears, I know because I cried.

Since I can't be with you right now, I will have to be content just dreaming about when we will be together again.

God is closest to those with broken hearts.

You are responsible for your life. You can't keep blaming somebody else for your dysfunctional life is really about moving on.

I hate to see the one I love happy with somebody, but I surely hate it more to see the one I love unhappy with me.

Someone can walk into your life, and you realize that they were there after they walk out.

It's incredible how someone can break your heart, and you can still love them with all the little pieces.

The bitterest tears shed over graves are for words left unsaid and deeds left undone.

I want to love someone whose heart has been broken so that he has known exactly how it feels and won't break mine.

If one day you feel like crying, call me, I can't promise to make you laugh, but I'm willing to cry with you.

Love doesn't hurt; loving the wrong person does.

The only thing I learned from love is the power it gives someone to crush you.

No guy is worth your tears, and when you find the one, that is. He won't make you cry.

Remember when we used to stop in the halls to talk to each other? Well, those are the times I miss.

When so many are lonely, it would be inexcusably selfish to be lonely alone.

Waiting for you is like waiting for rain in a drought – useless and disappointing.

Ever has it been that love knows not its depth until the hour of separation.

Moving on is simple. It's what you leave behind that makes it so difficult.

Love is the hardest habit to break and the most difficult to satisfy.

Hearts will never be made practical until they are made unbreakable.

I try falling out of love, but falling out of love means falling into someone else, and you were the one I tripped for.

By forgiving and choosing to move on, one takes power back to morph it into positive energy.

Why is it that we don't always recognize the moment love begins, but we always recognize the moment it ends?

A teardrop is insignificant in a pool of water, but it can touch the soul as it runs down someone's face.

Our hearts still ache in sadness, and secret tears still flow. What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know.

Faithful people know only the trivial side of love: it is faithless who know love's tragedies.

I don't miss him. I miss who I thought he was.

Dark quotes about pain

Are you in pain? Either physical, mental, or emotional? Then these dark humour quotes are just what you need to get out of your slump. The dark quotes will help you see that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

Affliction comes to us, not to make us sad but sober; not make us sorry but wise.

You have to hurt to know. Fall to grow. Lose to gain because most of life's lessons are learned through pain.

It is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.

A tragedy need not have blood and death; it's enough that it all be filled with that majestic sadness that is the pleasure of tragedy.

We must understand that sadness is an ocean, and sometimes we drown, while other days we are forced to swim.

It's amazing how someone can break your heart, and you can still love them with all the little pieces.

Use the pain in you as fuel. The fuel that will drive you to a better future.

Tears are the natural penalties of pleasure. It is a law that we should pay for all that we enjoy.

Experiencing sadness and anger can make you feel more creative, and by being creative, you can get beyond your pain or negativity.

The pain never really goes away; you elevate and get used to it by growing stronger.

Every man has his secret sorrows, which the world knows not, and often we call a man cold when he is only sad.

Participate joyfully in the sorrows of the world. We cannot cure the world of sorrows, but we can choose to live in joy.

Tears are nature's lotion for the eyes. The eyes see better for being washed by them.

If you can sit with your pain, listen to your pain, and respect your pain—in time, you will move through your pain.

The tragedy of life is not so much what men suffer but rather what they miss.

You have to let it all hang out, let go of the more comfortable ideas, and embrace some of the sadness in your life.

You cannot protect yourself from sadness without protecting yourself from happiness.

Death is not the most significant loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live.

Things change. And friends leave. Life doesn't stop for anybody.

Heavy hearts, like heavy clouds in the sky, are best relieved by letting a bit of water.

Be strong now because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can't rain forever.

Dark humor quotes

In order to deal with life's unexpected curveballs, it is important to have a good sense of humor. When you are going through dark times, dark humor is the perfect antidote. These quotes are guaranteed to get you in the right mood.

I just got my doctor's test results and I'm really upset. Turns out, I'm not gonna be a doctor.

As I get older, I remember all the people I lost along the way. Maybe a career as a tour guide was not the right choice.

The doctor gave me some cream for my skin rash. He said I was a sight for psoriasis.

I just read that someone in London gets stabbed every 52 seconds. Poor guy.

What's red and bad for your teeth? A brick.

Why did Mozart kill all of his chickens? When he asked them who the best composer was, they all replied, "Bach, Bach, Bach."

Give a man a match, and he'll be warm for a few hours. Set a man on fire, and he will be warm for the rest of his life.

I visited my friend at his new house. He told me to make myself at home. So I threw him out. I hate having visitors.

I was reading a great book about an immortal dog the other day. It was impossible to put down.

The other day, my wife asked me to pass her lipstick but I accidentally passed her a glue stick. She still isn't talking to me.

Never break someone's heart, they only have one. Break their bones instead, they have 206 of them.

I'll never forget my Granddad's last words to me just before he died. "Are you still holding the ladder?"

It turns out a major new study recently found that humans eat more bananas than monkeys. It's true. I can't remember the last time I ate a monkey.

What's the difference between jelly and jam? You can't jelly a clown into the tiny car.

Why was the leper hockey game canceled? There was a face off in the corner.

Today was a terrible day. My ex got hit by a bus. And I lost my job as a bus driver!

"Just say NO to drugs!" Well, If I'm talking to my drugs, I probably already said yes.

I don't have a carbon footprint. I just drive everywhere

These dark quotes about love, life and pain will help you see the bright side of any situation you are in. They are short and efficient, and they capture your feelings in a straightforward sentence.

