Although Kobe Bryant alias "The Black Mamba" passed on far too soon, the indelible mark he left on everyone who knew him remains unmatched. Kobe was a beast on the basketball court and a legendary storyteller who had a way with words. The NBA legend's work ethic, desire to win, competitive edge, and refusal to fail are the reason behind his inspirational quotes. Generally, Kobe Bryant's quotes are bound to get you into that mamba mentality fast.

Kobe Bryant was an American professional basketball player. He spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time, or more affectionately, the GOAT. During his career.

The legend won numerous championships, and by the time he retired in 2016, he had amassed quite the trophy collection. Just like love and trust messages help rekindle relationships, these motivational quotes are sure to get you moving.

Best Kobe Bryant quotes about life

After his death in a helicopter crash, Kobe's friends and fans were left devastated, with nothing left to cling to but his words. It is truly a statement of his prowess that his fanbase included people who have never watched him play.

Kobe Bryant's inspirational quotes evoke a desire in everyone to be the best they can be. Here are some great quotes from one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

The most important thing is to try and inspire people to be great in whatever they want to do.

Once you know what failure feels like, determination chases success.

The moment you give up is the moment you let someone else win.

If you want to be great at something, there's a choice you have to make. What I mean by that is, there are inherent sacrifices that come along with that. Family time, hanging out with friends, being a great friend, being a great son, nephew, whatever the case may be.

We can always kind of be average and do what's normal. I'm not in this to do what's normal.

It's the one thing you can control. You are responsible for how people remember you—or don't. So don't take it lightly.

I'm extremely willful to win, and I respond to challenges. It's not a challenge to me to win the scoring title because I know I can.

Winning takes precedence overall. There's no grey area. No almosts.

This is the moment I accept the most challenging times will always be behind me and in front of me.

Everything negative—pressure, challenges—is all an opportunity for me to rise.

Dedication makes dreams come true.

The most important thing is you must put everybody on notice that you're here and you are for real.

I see the beauty in getting up in the morning and being in pain because I know all the hard work it took to get to this point. So, I'm not, I'm not sad about [retiring]. I'm very appreciative of what I've had.

After all, greatness is not for everybody.

Inspirational Kobe Bryant quotes

Are you in a slump? Do you want some inspiring quotes to get you in the right headspace? These Kobe Bryant's motivational quotes are sure to work the magic. These Kobe Bryant's quotes about hard work are especially significant if you are a procrastinator looking for motivation.

I'm reflective only in the sense that I learn to move forward. I reflect with a purpose.

If you're afraid to fail, then you're probably going to fail.

Haters are a good problem to have. Nobody hates the good ones. They hate the great ones.

I remain focused on changing the world positively through diverse stories, characters, and leadership to inspire the next generation.

I can't relate to lazy people. We don't speak the same language. I don't understand you. I don't want to understand you.

May you always remember to enjoy the road, especially when it's a hard one.

We psych ourselves up too much. Like if you try to talk yourself into, 'Oh, this is a big moment, this is a big shot,' you're putting a lot of pressure on yourself. You shot that shot hundreds and thousands of times. Just shoot another one.

There's nothing truly to be afraid of when you think about it because I've failed before, and I woke up the next morning, and I'm OK.

People say bad things about you in the paper on Monday, and then you're the greatest thing since sliced bread on Wednesday. I've seen that cycle, so why would I be nervous about it happening?

The beauty of coaching is growing the players from the ground up. That journey continues.

I realized that intimidation didn't exist if you're in the right frame of mind.

My parents are my backbone. Still are. They're the only group that will support you if you score zero or you score 40.

The beauty in being blessed with talent is rising above doubters to create a beautiful moment.

A lot of leaders fail because they don't have the bravery to touch that nerve or strike that chord.

Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses."

The most important thing is to try and inspire people to be great at whatever they want to do.

Kobe Bryant's quotes on mamba mentality

Apart from being a basketball player, Kobe also authored one of the best motivational books out there. The Mamba Mentality details Bryant's perspective of his life and career on and off the basketball court. The book is full of Kobe Bryant's quotes about life, and here are some of the best quotes.

I create my own path. It was straight and narrow. I looked at it this way: you were either in my way or out of it.

When I have the chance to guard Michael Jordan, I want to guard him. I want him. It's the ultimate challenge.

A lot of people say they want to be great, but they're not willing to make the sacrifices necessary to achieve greatness.

It's hard for me to grasp the concept of somebody being nervous when I'm talking to them.

From the beginning, I wanted to be the best. I had a constant craving, a yearning, to improve and be the best.

My parents are my backbone. Still are. They're the only group that will support you if you score zero or you score 40.

I never needed any external forces to motivate me.

Pain doesn't tell you when you ought to stop. Pain is the little voice in your head that tries to hold you back because it knows if you continue, you will change.

Losing is losing. There aren't different degrees of losing. You either win a championship, or you're s**t. It's very black and white to me.

You guys know how I am. I don't forget anything.

I saw you come in, and I wanted you to know that it doesn't matter how hard you work, that I'm willing to work harder than you.

Leadership is lonely. I'm not going to be afraid of confrontation to get us to where we need to go.

The important thing is that your teammates have to know you're pulling for them and want them to succeed.

Have a good time. Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going. Put one foot in front of the other, smile and keep on rolling.

I had to organize things. So I created the 'Black Mamba.' So Kobe has to deal with these issues, all the personal challenges. The Black Mamba steps on the court and does what he does. I'm destroying everybody that steps on the court.

I realized that intimidation didn't exist if you're in the right frame of mind.

There's no need to get too crazy or bent out of shape. There are still challenges every day. But I'm still having fun. I was born to play this game. I still love it.

Bryant passed away, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, in a helicopter crash at Calabasas, California, in January 2020. However, Kobe Bryant's quotes still resonate with people and inspire them to be the best they can be.

