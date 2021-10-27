70+ inspirational empathy quotes about showing empathy to others

Anything good or bad can happen to anyone in life. How do you respond when it happens to others? To empathise with others sincerely, you should demonstrate to them that you know how exactly they feel, which is why sharing empathy quotes is a good option.

What is a good quote about empathy? It is a saying that strives to understand how another person feels. Besides, it helps you to see the world from the perspective of someone else. Guess what? Reading inspiring empathy quotes can be a huge motivation to make a significant difference in other people's life.

Compassion quotes for empathy

Empathy is a critical component of compassion. Only through cultivating compassion and empathy for others can you achieve the peace and pleasure that you want. Below are some quotes that capture different situations.

Empathetic presence involves listening to someone's pain with what I call the five A's: attention, acceptance, appreciation, affection, and allowing. - David Richo

Learning to stand in somebody else's shoes, to see through their eyes, that's how peace begins. And it's up to you to make that happen. Empathy is a quality of character that can change the world. Barack Obama

One of the most important things you can do on this earth is to let people know they are not alone. - Shannon L. Alder

I think we all have empathy. We may not have enough courage to display it. - Maya Angelou

Empathy is simply listening, holding space, withholding judgment, emotionally connecting, and communicating that incredibly healing message of you're not alone. - Brene Brown

You can only understand people if you feel them in yourself. - John Steinbeck

The highest form of knowledge is empathy. - Bill Bullard

When people talk, listen completely. Most people never listen. - Ernest Hemingway

The struggle of my life created empathy - I could relate to pain, being abandoned, having people not love me. - Oprah Winfrey

Every compassionate act makes large the world. - Mary Anne Radmacher

Empathy is a respectful understanding of what others are experiencing. - Marshall B. Rosenberg

Quotes about empathy

The lowest kind of human knowledge is opinion. Nevertheless, empathy is the highest form of knowledge since it asks everyone to put their egos aside and live in another's reality. These quotes on empathy will brighten you up to do more for others.

When you start to develop your powers of empathy and imagination, the whole world opens up to you. – Susan Sarandon

It's the hardest thing in the world to go on being aware of someone else's pain. - Pat Barker

Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding. - Albert Einstein

Anyone who has experienced a certain amount of loss in their life has empathy for those who have experienced loss. - Anderson Cooper

If it is not tempered by compassion and empathy, reason can lead men and women into a moral void. - Karen Armstrong

Those governed by reason desire nothing for themselves that they do not desire for the rest of humankind. - Baruch Spinoza

The great gift of human beings is that we have the power of empathy. - Meryl Streep

The state of empathy, or being empathic, is to perceive the internal frame of reference with accuracy and with the emotional components and meanings that pertain thereto as if one were the person. - Carl Rogers

Whether it is rational or empirical, your approach to life must always be empathetic. Emotional intelligence is acquired when knowledge and empathy are combined and applied to situations regularly in everyday life. - Stewart Stafford

Whenever you are about to find fault with someone, ask yourself the following question: What fault of mine most nearly resembles the one I am about to criticise? - Marcus Aurelius

When you show deep empathy toward others, their defensive energy goes down, and positive energy replaces it. That's when you can get more creative in solving problems. - Stephen Covey

Whenever you feel like criticising anyone, just remember that all the people in this world have not had the advantages you have had. - F. Scott Fitzgerald

Empathy quotes on connection

Empathy is an emotional process that allows people to connect. So, what do you do to show empathy? The following words by sages answer that.

Empathy is seeing with the eyes of another, listening with the ears of another, and feeling with the heart of another. - Alfred Adler

The only way to change someone's mind is to connect with them from the heart. - Rasheed Ogunlaru

We must learn to regard people less in the light of what they do or omit to do and more in the light of what they suffer. - Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Empathy is connection; it's a ladder out of the shame hole. - Brené Brown

Too often, we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around. - Leo Buscaglia

Empathy is the greatest virtue. From it, all virtues flow. Without it, all virtues are an act. - Eric Zorn

Empathy is like giving someone a psychological hug. – Lawrence J

I don't ask the wounded person how he feels, I myself become the wounded person. - Walt Whitman

I did not know how to reach him, how to catch up with him… The land of tears is so mysterious. - Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

If we can share our story with someone who responds with empathy and understanding, shame can't survive. - Brené Brown

All I ever wanted was to reach out and touch another human being not just with my hands but with my heart. - Tahereh Mafi

Judge tenderly, if you must. There is usually a side you have not heard, a story you know nothing about, and a battle waged that you do not have to fight. - Traci Lea LaRussa

If you have never suffered through it, then you don't understand it. There are no exceptions. - Richelle E. Goodrich

Empathy, sympathy, love, and justice only create a place in such character, where humanity's fragrances and tongue stay sober. - Ehsan Sehgal

Genuine sympathy and empathy quotes

Empathy motivates people to help others, which strengthens social interactions. More so, things that help in interpersonal relationships are also beneficial to everyone. The truth in the following quotes cannot be underrated.

Empathy is about finding echoes of another person in yourself. - Mohsin Hamid

We have to teach empathy as we do literacy. - Bill Drayton

Empathy is a special way of coming to know another and yourself. - Carl R. Rogers

When good people consider you the bad guy, you develop a heart to help the bad ones. You actually understand them. - Criss Jami

Empathy represents the foundation skill for all the social competencies important for work. - Daniel Goleman

The purpose of human life is to serve and to show compassion and the will to help others. - Albert Schweitzer

Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care. - Theodore Roosevelt

If we can get man to the moon, we can get man to walk in each other's shoes. - Mary Gordon

The nature of humanity, its essence, is to feel another's pain as one's own and to act to take that pain away. There is a nobility in compassion, a beauty in empathy, a grace in forgiveness. - John Connolly

You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view - until you climb into his skin and walk around in it. - Haper Lee

We need empathy, and we need the eyes that still can weep. - Lydia Millet

Kind empathy quotes for a friend

Empathy is the act of attempting to comprehend the feelings of another person; it is seeing the world through someone else's eyes. So, what do you say to show empathy? These sayings will point you in the direction to follow.

One friend who is truly understanding, who takes the trouble to listen to us as we consider a problem, can change our whole outlook on the world. - E. H. Mayoli.

When a good man is hurt all who would be called good must suffer with him. - Euripides.

People are social beings. They need friendship: People who empathise, listen or have fun together. - Rita Chester

Wearing another's skin is the most effective way to learn sympathy. - A G Howard

If you want more kindness in the world, put some there. - Zero Dean

It is true that I am endowed with an absurd sensitiveness; what scratches others tears me to pieces. - Gustave Flaubert

A child is not born with affection, adoration, and kindheartedness. A person accrues empathy and sympathy from experiencing our own pain. - Kilroy J. Oldster

Practising kindness increases our ability to be empathetic. It helps keep our hearts open. And that, truly, is the best way to live. - Kristi Bowman

Empathy is the gateway; compassion is the way. - Scott Perry

Help someone, you earn a friend. Help someone too much, you make an enemy. - Erol Ozan

Remember there's no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end. - Scott Adams

Yet, taught by time, my heart has learned to glow for other's good, and melt at others' woe. - Homer

Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity. - Simone Weil

Lack of empathy quotes

Empathy is a continuum, and in most cases, it is not something that goes off completely; it can only decrease. Some persons may have shallow empathy and a limited capacity to build it due to sickness or trauma. The following quotes are wisdom nuggets.

The only people you have to look out for in life are those who don't care about anything or anyone. These are the people that end up teaching your children. - Shannon L. Alder

The daggers of silence last longer than anything ever spoken. - Shannon L. Alder

She might have been born this way, without an empathy gene and other essentials. In that case, she would interpret any kindness as weakness. Among predatory beasts, any display of weakness is an invitation to attack. - Dean Koontz

People do not emphasise with victims and give them limitless sympathy but can very quickly switch to aggression and rejection. -Natascha Kampusch,

People like it when others fail and suffer. They get assured they are not alone in that predicament. - Bangambiki Habyarimana

A psychiatrist without compassion is a terrifying thing indeed. - Jamie Deckoff-Jones

A leader who allows their subordinates to suffer as proof of who is the boss likely quenches their thirst with salt water from a rusted canteen. - Donavan Nelson Butler, Master Sergeant US Army

Empathy quotes can inspire and motivate you to be the better person you can be. It will help you get along and get better if you try to explore other people's worlds. Remember that empathising is one of the most effective ways to put your everyday energy to good use and make the world better around you.

