Sydney Sweeney age, height, net worth, movies and TV shows, latest updates

Sydney Sweeney is an American actress who came to the acting scene in 2018 and has taken the world by storm. In just under three years, she has made quite the name for herself and has starred in several films and TV shows. Her breakthrough role was in the television series Euphoria and since then, she has made significant career strides that show a lot of potential for the future.

When you think about a movie star, there is a particular group of people that come to mind. You know, the ones who have been in the game for decades. Also, there is a new group of actors and actresses who are also doing great in their careers. Sydney is one of these stars, and her talent and presence have her on her way to being one of the newest A-listers in town.

Sydney Sweeney's profile summary

Name: Sydney Sweeney

Date of birth: 12th September 1997

Place of birth: Spokane, Washington

Age: 24 years old (as of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Libra

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Gender: Female

Sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Relationship status: Dating (rumoured)

Religion: Christian

Siblings: 1

Height: 1.61m (5 ft 4)

Weight: 53kgs (171lbs)

Occupation: Actress

Net worth: $4 million

Instagram: @sydney_sweedney

Early life

Sydney was born on 12th September 1997 in Spokane, Washington, the U.S. her mother is a lawyer, and her father is in the medical field. She also has a younger brother named Trent.

How old is Sydney Sweeney?

She is 24 years old as of 2021.

Sydney's interest in acting began when she auditioned for a role in an independent film that was being filmed in her town. Understandably, her parents were not completely sold on the plan. To convince them, Sweeney created a five-year business plan that she presented to them. This worked, and after a while, the family moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams.

Career and net worth

What is Sydney Sweeney's net worth? Sydney has an impressive net worth of $4 million. She has amassed this from her acting career. This is quite an impressive amount given Sydney Sweeney's age and time spent in the acting industry.

While Sweeney hasn't had the longest career out there, her resume is quite impressive for someone who has not been in the film industry for a long time. She started by guest-starring in various TV shows and gained fans from all of these audiences.

Her first significant role happened when she starred as Emaline Addarion on a Netflix series. She also played Alice, a recurring character in the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects. Interestingly, when she got on the project, she was supposed to have a smaller role. However, her acting impressed the director, who kept bringing her in for more scenes.

Did you know that she filmed two projects concurrently? Yes, the budding actress worked on one project during the week and filmed for Sharp Objects on the weekend. Sydney also had a role in the thriller film Under the Silver Lake in 2018.

Another notable appearance the beautiful actress made was in the second season of the dystopian tragedy series The Handmaid's Tale. What episode does Sydney Sweeney come into Handmaids Tale? Sydney plays Eden Spencer, a pious and obedient girl who appears in the second season's fifth episode.

Sydney also starred in the teen drama series Euphoria as Cassie Howard, a teenager with a promiscuous reputation, alongside Zendaya. Although this is not her breakout role, it is the role that made her a household name worldwide. So don't be surprised if someone refers to her as Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria.

These are not all of Sweeney's performances. She has been in numerous projects and is in the process of making even more significant ones. Given what she has done in three short years, her fans cant wait to see what she has in store. The rest of Sydney Sweeney's movies and TV shows include the following:

ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction

The Opium Eater

Takeo

Night Blind

The Ward

Spiders 3D

Angels in Stardust

Held

Love Made Visible

The Martial Arts Kid

The Unborn

Stolen From Suburbia

Cassidy Way

The Horde

Vikes

Dead Ant

It Happened Again Last Night

Relentless

The Wrong Daughter

Under the Silver Lake

Along Came the Devil

Big Time Adolescence

Clementine

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Nocturne

Downfalls High

The Voyeurs

Night Teeth

Heroes Little Girl

Criminal Minds

Chase

90210

Kickin' It

The Bling Ring

Grey's Anatomy Erin Weaver

Monster School Animation

The Middle

Pretty Little Liars

In the Vault

The Handmaid's Tale

Sharp Objects

Manic

The Wrong Daughter

Euphoria

The White Lotus

Who is Sydney Sweeney dating?

It is alleged that the actress is dating Jonathan Davino, a restaurant owner. Rumours about their relationship began when the two were spotted together in Hawaii. The couple has not yet confirmed that they are together. However, they have been spotted together a few times since 2018.

What is Sydney Sweeney's height and weight?

Sydney is 1.61 meters tall (5 feet 4 inches). She weighs 53 kgs (117lbs). Her body measurements are 35-24-34 inches.

Sydney Sweeney is an upcoming actor who had her breakthrough role on HBO's Euphoria. She has been in the industry for less than five years and has made some remarkable strides.

