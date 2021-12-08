Is Poot Lovato a real name? Backstory, memes, when the photo was taken

Today, the internet is the best place to spread information. The information shared could be true or false, and sometimes it takes a while to determine the truth from lies. So, where did Poot Lovato come from?

On October 3, 2015, a Tumblr user posted a photo of Demi Lovato’s alleged twin sister’. It looked like a washed-out picture of Demi as there was too much lighting in the area in which the photo was taken.

Who is Demi Lovato's twin?

A week after the first confusing photo was uploaded and deleted, another Tumblr user, cstcrpt, posted it again. This time, a caption explained who was in the image.

The caption read:

Demi’s twin sister. She was locked in a basement her whole life. This picture was taken the first time she went outside. Her name is Poot.

During this period, a Wattpad writer known as Kayley Marie Todd began posting Poot’s fan-fiction story titled The Secret Life of Poot Lovato. This led to many confused readers asking, is Poot a real person?

In the story, which got over 700,000 reads, Kayley believes that Poot is responsible for some of the rumours that have been associated with Demi. She went ahead and opened a Twitter account where she started tweeting in the voice of Poot.

Poot Lovato memes

Twitter users are known to thrive on banter. Following the rise of Poot, people created different memes to make the most out of the Poot season.

Here is another meme that was created out of the situation.

Demi Lovato response to the rise of Poot

On October 23, 2015, Demi decided to address the Poot meme trend on Twitter. She responded, stating:

Cool to see a shitty angle turn into a meme that circulates the Internet to people’s amusement ha.

She went ahead and wrote a second tweet that read:

Oh and make actual headlines.

Clearly, she was not impressed by the release of that photo or what people were saying about it, which is a sad thing to witness for anyone.

Well, you could put yourself in her shoes and imagine how such an incident would affect your self-esteem as a celebrity who is constantly in the spotlight.

However, Demi embraced the Poot joke and memes after a while.

Why is Demi Lovato Poot?

Poot Lovato is simply a nickname given to American singer and actress Demi Lovato. This happened after Demi’s unflattering photo emerged on Tumblr, attracting criticism from different users on the platform. This led to the creation of a fictional twin alter ego of Demi, known as Poot.

During the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre that took place on November 13, 2014, an unknown individual took a photo of Demi using their cell phone. This was when the photo was taken on the red carpet.

However, the uploaded photo is believed to have been edited using an app such as Photoshop. This is because the singer looked very different, despite being known to be very attractive.

Why does Poot look like that?

Despite having modelling contracts and being recognized as a stunning female celebrity, Demi is human and has her bad angles too. But isn’t it normal for us all?

Jeff Meltz, a professional photographer who has taken portraits of over 100 people in a single project alone, was questioned about what could have gone wrong for the results of a photo to be that bad.

He went ahead to respond that red carpets can be nightmares for both photographers and videographers. This is because of the outrageous number of camera flashes taking place simultaneously. Due to this, the flashes can affect the camera and video sensors, resulting in low-quality images.

Another professional photographer, Chayanne Joel, who specializes in portraits, stated that the problem is not solely based on the press flashes. This is because there are fans with DSLRs and iPhones, which bring in extra light.

Therefore, if one is using a low-quality camera, it will overexpose the flaws on someone and catch motion, as well as everyone else’s flash.

Poot Lovato's original photo is a result of someone who captured a poor photo of Demi and decided to share it with the world. Their intentions remain unknown, but it is kind to consider other people’s feelings before posting their unflattering photos, whether a celebrity or not.

