List of 10 richest drummers in the world and their net worth in 2022

Even though they rarely enjoy the amount of fame as a lead vocalist, drummer's contributions cannot be overlooked. It is easy to get lost without drummers. In other words, they are often unrecognized, but they are crucial members of the band. Fortunately, in their long years of being in the music industry, most drummers have accumulated millions of fortune. So who do you think makes it to the richest drummers in the world in 2022?

Musician Ringo Starr of Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band performs on stage at Harrah's Resort Southern California in Valley Center, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Source: Getty Images

Drumming is outstanding and one-of-a-kind talent. It is an art that adds to the enjoyment of the music. A good dancer will automatically want to dance by simply listening to the sound of drums in music. Besides, it is nearly impossible to dance to a song without the tune.

Thus this emphasizes the importance of drummers in the music industry. Most drummers are known for their exaggerated personalities and egos. However, this doesn't mean they are insane.

10 richest drummers in 2022

You can't imagine listening to your favourite rock music without the beats. Drummers have been in demand since rhythm first made its way into the human consciousness. There are many famous and successful instrumentalists in the music industry. Here is a list of these ten richest drummers in the world.

1. Ringo Starr - $350 million

Ringo Starr speaks onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Ringo Starr is a professional drummer and solo artist. He plays for The Beatles, a successful, world-renounced band group. He is the highest-paid drummer in the world with a net worth of $350 million.

Starr began a solo career after the Beatles disbanded in 1970. Although it may not have reached the same dizzying heights as the one with the band, it has been prolific. Since then, Starr has released 15 solo albums. This has turned numerous incarnations of Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band.

2. Larry Mullen Jr. - $350 million

Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 performs on stage at Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy. Photo: Sergione Infuso

Source: Getty Images

Larry Mullen Jr tops in the list of the richest drummers in the world. He is the founder of the band Automatic Baby. Mullen Jr also created the "Mission Impossible" theme tone in 1996 alongside Adam Clayton.

His collaboration with other notorious artists gained Larry an impressive net worth of roughly $350 million. In addition, his activities have made him the 2nd richest drummer globally.

3. Lars Ulrich - $350 million

Lars Ulrich of Metallica performs on Metallica's 40th Anniversary concert at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Photo: Steve Jennings

Source: Getty Images

Lars Ulrich is a Danish musician, producer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $350 million. He was focused on becoming a professional tennis player like his father, but at the age of 16, he officially announced his intention to focus exclusively on music.

Metallica has served as the base for creating heavy metal music and has earned special recognition across the globe since the beginning. Ulrich’s energetic drum-playing technique contributes to helping Metallica top the charts.

4. Dave Grohl - $320 million

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs on stage at the American Museum of Natural History Gala 2021 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Dave Grohl came to the limelight as the drummer for Nirvana. However, the untimely death of lead singer Kurt Cobain led to the band's disbandment in 1994. He has taken over as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, the founder, and primary songwriter of Foo Fighters.

5. Phil Collins - $300 million

Phil Collins of Genesis performs in concert during the "The Last Domino?" tour at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Photo: Mark Sagliocco

Source: Getty Images

Phil Collins is a multi-talented artist who has gained recognition for his multiple artistic roles. He is a renowned drummer for the rock band, Genesis. His roles include singing, writing songs, and being a record producer.

Above all, his drumming skills have put him in the spotlight for years. This has made Phil Collins one of the wealthiest drummers globally. For many years, he played Gretsch drums. As of now, Phil Collins commands a net worth of $300 million and is among the top 5th position among the richest drummers in the world.

6. Don Henley - $250 million

Don Henley of the Eagles performs at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Don Henley is a globally acknowledged drummer. He is also a renowned singer, songwriter, and record producer and has started hіѕ muѕіс job by forming а band. In addition, he has worked as the co-lead vocalist and drummer for the Eagles.

After the death of other members, Henley remains the only founding member of this band. Еvеn аftеr nоt being аѕѕосіаtеd with the band, Неnlеу hаѕ mаnаgеd tо сrеаtе а nеt wоrth оf $250 mіllіоn. His commercially successful career as a prolific musician explains his net worth.

7. Roger Taylor - $200 million

Roger Taylor of Duran Duran performs in concert during a taping of "Austin City Limits" at ACL Live in Austin, Texas. Photo: Gary Miller

Source: Getty Images

Roger Taylor is the seminal 1980s group Queen drummer. However, he has been successful outside of the band. Roger has performed with everyone, including Eric Clapton and Phil Collins to Foo Fighters and Bon Jovi.

His work with Queen remains one of the six of their biggest hits. Taylor cemented his national treasure status in 1999. During that time, he became the first non-royal family member to appear on a Royal Mail stamp. Twenty years down the line, Roger Taylor's net worth is about $200 million.

8. Tommy Lee - $70 million

Tommy Lee speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Tommy Lee is an American professional drummer and musician. He is the founder and drummer of the Heavy Metal band. He has accumulated an estimated net worth of $70 million from his career. He is the founding member and the drummer for Mötley Crüe.

9. Rick Allen - $50 million

Rick Allen of Def Leppard performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Rick Allen is a British drummer who began his career by playing with the Def Leppard band. He then left school and began touring and recording with the group officially. The star has accumulated a whopping net worth of $50 million.

10. Travis Barker - $45 million

Travis Barker performs onstage during the Travis Barker x NoCap House of Horrors at Private Studio in Woodland Hills, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Travis Barker is an American drummer. He is also a musician and reality television personality. Barker is known for playing the drums in the band Blink-182. Besides, he has also appeared on the MTV reality series Meet the Barkers.

Travis Barker is also a core founder of a record label and a fashion company. The well-known musician and reality TV personality came to the limelight as the drummer for the pop-punk band Blink 182. His collaboration with numerous hip-hop artists founded the rock bands +44 and Box Car Race. In addition, he has performed with Goldfinger, Antemasque, and the rap-rock group Transplants.

Lately, Barker has begun to dabble in ventures outside of music. He has established a clothing company, Famous Stars and Straps. He is also releasing the memoir, Can I Say Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums.

Drummers are an undeniable essential ingredient in any rock music band. While they may not be in the spotlight, many drummers across the globe have gained immense commercial recognition. They are more than a backbone for the band. Their excellent beats and playing skills have been their source of wealth. The richest drummers in the world are associated with their long-reigning commercially successful drumming careers over the decades.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about the richest footballers in the world. Given its popularity, there’s no doubt that many footballers are able to snatch millions of dollars worth of contracts with some sports associations and renowned teams.

Source: YEN.com.gh