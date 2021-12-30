2021 was a packed year for the creative industry here in Ghana with many highs and lows for Ghanaian celebrities and stakeholders

For some personalities, they were in the news for very unfortunate circumstances and awkward incidents which caused many of us to cringe while going through our feeds

From the 'Dampare and Shatta Wale' moments to Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere cyberbully incidents, Ghana gave us a lot of uncomfortable moments in 2021

Whether it's because the world saw a change in its way of doing things over the past two years due to Covid or whether we just forgot what normality looks like, 2021 has been an awkward year for all our revered celebrities and lovable personalities.

From tense interviews and TV moments that led to some arrest not forgetting the awkward social media posts that generated very cringing disputes for celebrities, we've spent 12 months grimacing at our Instagram feeds.

For many readers who are gluttons of laughter, we’re taking a long, hard look at some of the embarrassing moments of the year. Happy Cringing!

Yawa of the Year: 7 Most Embarrassing Celebrity Moments of 2021

Source: Instagram

1. Afia Schwar and Twene Jona's (Fufu Funu)

Twene Jonas and Afia Schwar were at each other's necks on social media in 2021. The banter was started by Schwar who jabbed Twene Jonas while reacting to the apology letter from Dag Heward-Mills to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The two kept jabbing each other on social media to the extent of Twene Jonas further likened Schwar's face to 'fufu funu' (leftover fufu) which became a tag name for Afia by many netizens and stayed through the year.

2. Bulldog's Arrest

Bulldog was arrested he made threats on live TV against President Akufo-Addo. He stated vehemently on UTV’s United Showbiz that the President will not complete his second term if he does not pay the locked-up funds of Menzgold customers.

Shortly after his declaration, he was picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

3. Owusu Bempah and Agradaa

The leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah and popular fetish priestess, Agradaa were not the best of friends in 2021 as it was made to look earlier.

The two went back and forth in a social media brawl that got many netizens shocked and cringing. This escalated to another level when Rev. Owusu Bempah stormed the premises of Nana Agradaa to deal with her personally which led to his arrest.

4. Wendy Shay and Afia Schwar

Wendy Shay gave Afia Schwar an epic embarrassment not on social media, not in an interview but rightly in her face and it was an epic shock. Wendy Shay threw a shade at the controversial comedienne while she was dancing to Wendy’s song during her performance at the launch of the Ghana Music Awards UK.

Surprised that someone who once wrote her off was dancing to her music, Wendy initially gave a shout-out to her haters while performing.

When she was done with the whole performance, she said quote, “work hard till your critics become your dancers.

5. Journalist Albert

Highly opinionated blogger, Journalist Albert found himself in a big mess after having appeared on GhOne TV’s The Next TV Star show to audition. Well, he was not too fortunate as the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, and Bridget Otto, who he had bashed and bullied on social media and bu were the ones who were also judges during the audition.

In a video that went viral, the blogger is seen humiliated by Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa, and Bridget Otoo as they brutally descended on him and asked him to walk out after he refused to apologize.

6. Shatta Wale and IGP

Shatta Wale rudely disrupted IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare's meeting with the creative industry and swiftly had to go on his knees to apologise when he realised he could have been dealt with for such disrespect.

The ‘Melissa’ singer was dragged out of the meeting by some police officers after he yelled at the Police boss over the seizure of his phone.

7. Cecilia Marfo and Joyce Blessing Saga

Veteran Ghanaian Gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo embarrassed Joyce Blessing on stage while she was performing at an event in Kumasi.

Cecilia Marfo, who acted like she was possessed by the Holy Spirit, took the microphone from Joyce Blessing and publicly told her to go back to her husband-Dave Joy—whom they are having issues about their marriage.

