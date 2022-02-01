Age is just a number, but that age number is vital if you’re an NBA player. Few players can stick around and become productive into their 40s. However, there are still many who outdo their age and perform exceptionally. So who is the oldest player in the NBA, active in the 2021-2022 season?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

The 2021-2022 NBA season has an average age of 26 years old. While the average retirement age is about the late 30s, some players have shown outstanding skills, making their teams consider them in the season despite their advanced age.

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?

For the longest time, NBA has produced great players. Some of the players exit before celebrating their 40th birthday. However, players like Nat Hickey and Bob Cousy took their sweet time and enjoyed being in the NBA till old age.

Nat, the oldest NBA player ever, played one game in the 1947–1948 season when he was 45 years old. Similarly, Bob Cousy played point guard with the Boston Celtics from 1950 to 1963. However, Bob Cousy's age was 35 when he retired as a player.

Who is the oldest NBA player in the 2021-2022 season?

The 2021-2022 NBA season comprises the oldest players, such as Udonis Haslem, and young players like Alex Caruso. How old is Alex Caruso? He is 27 years old. Some famous and seasoned yet old players are still active in the league. The list comprises the oldest NBA players, the 2021- 2022 season.

1. Udonis Haslem - 41 years old

Udonis Haslem #40 of the Miami Heat observes the playing of the national anthem prior to the game against the Toronto Raptors at FTX Arena. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Udonis Haslem was born on September 6, 1980. The 41-year-old Haslem is the oldest current NBA player. He has played for 18 seasons with Miami. The current season will be his 19th. Haslem trails only Kobe Bryant (20) and Dirk Nowitzki (21) for most seasons with one single franchise.

Although Haslem might not take long in the team and the league, he will be remembered for great reasons and achievements. For instance, his appearances counted in a total of three minutes last season, but he is a crucial figure in the Heat's locker room. In addition, Haslem's participation in each of the franchise's three NBA titles will leave a mark upon his exit.

2. Andre Iguodala - 38 years old

Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court prior to the star of a NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Photo: Sean Gardner

Source: Getty Images

Andre was born on January 28, 1984. The 38- Year –old has played with the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors before his current team, The Miami Heat. Andre's playing career dates back to 2004, taking the shooting guard and small forward positions. 2021/2022 will be his 17th season.

Since his childhood, Andre looked up to Michael Jordan and decided to become a professional basketball player. Iguodala played basketball both in high school and college. During his college days, he played for the Arizona Wildcats. At Arizona, Iguodala joined future NBA players Channing Frye, Luke Walton, Mustafa Shakur, Salim Stoudamire, and Hassan Adams.

3. Carmelo Anthony - 37 years old

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Photo: Jared C. Tilton

Source: Getty Images

Carmelo was born on May 29, 1984. He currently ranks as one of the most popular players in the NBA. The 37-year old has played basketball his entire life. His desire started during his tender years, and he achieved a spurt growth in high school, making him one of the area’s top players.

When he joined college, Anthony only played one season with Syracuse University. However, the season became his springboard as he set setting numerous records making him the best college ballplayer. As a result, Anthony was drafted into the NBA in 2003.

Since then, he has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and currently the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony's significant playing positions have been the Small Forward and the Power Forward.

4. LeBron James - 37 years old

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on from the sideline during the first half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Photo: Jared C. Tilton

Source: Getty Images

Lebron is one of the famous NBA players of his time. The 37-year-old was born on December 30, 1984. LeBron is the most famous of the oldest players of the 2021/2022 season. Moreover, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players ever in history.

James began playing basketball in the fifth grade and continued to play in high school. In 2003, James was selected by his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, as the first overall pick of that Year's NBA draft. The star is currently.

James’ impressive career and accomplishments include three NBA championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player Awards, three NBA Finals MVP Awards, and two Olympic gold medals. In addition, James won the 2008 NBA scoring title and is the all-time NBA playoffs scoring leader.

Similarly, he is fourth in all-time career points scored. Although James is above the Lakers average's age, he is still attached to it. His playing positions have been small forward and power forward.

5. Paul Millsap - 36 years old

Paul Millsap #31 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Mitchell Leff

Source: Getty Images

Paul Millsap was born on February 10, 1985. He was drafted into the NBA in 2006. Since then, Paul has played for several teams as a power forward.

Millsap has been with the Denver Nuggets since 2017, but he started his NBA career with the Utah Jazz in 2006. After spending seven years with the Jazz, Millsap played with the Atlanta Hawks for a few years. Millsap is a four-time NBA All-Star, having played for 16 seasons.

6. P.J. Tucker - 36 years old

Miami Heat player P.J. Tucker celebrating the launch of DIESEL’s PROTOTYPE sneaker at UNKNWN Miami in Miami, Florida. Photo: John Parra

Source: Getty Images

Tucker was born on May 5, 1985. He has been playing professional basketball since 2006 when he was drafted. Since he was drafted, Tucker was with the Toronto Raptors for one year. The 36-year old then went to Europe, where he played with various teams for several years.

Tucker returned to the NBA in 2012 when he was signed to the Phoenix Suns. Since then, he has appeared in 11 seasons. Following his time with the Suns, Tucker had a very brief stint with the Raptors before moving on to the Houston Rockets, where he is to date.

7. Chris Paul - 36 years old

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns in action during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Photo: Alex Goodlett

Source: Getty Images

The 15-year NBA veteran, Chris Paul, was born on May 6, 1985. Apart from basketball, Chris has become one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. Paul is multiple talented as he played football and basketball and was a star player in high school and college.

In 2005, while he was still in college, Paul announced that he was going professional, and he was drafted by NBA the same year. He started his NBA career with the New Orleans Hornets, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Houston Rockets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder a year. He currently plays for Phoenix Suns.

8. Taj Gibson - 36 years old

Taj Gibson #67 of the New York Knicks reacts after being charged with a foul during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Photo: Jason Miller

Source: Getty Images

Taj Gibson was born on June 24, 1985. Gibson was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2009 and spent most of his career with the team. However, in early 2017, Gibson was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That summer, Gibson signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves for two seasons. Then, at the beginning of 2021, Gibson re-signed with the New York Knicks, attached to the date. His central playing position is power forward.

9. Trevor Ariza - 36 years old

Trevor Ariza #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Trevor was born on June 30, 1985. He is currently playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Trevor joined the NBA as the 43rd pick of the 2004 draft by the New York Knicks. His most significant achievement was winning an NBA championship in his first stint with the Lakers in 2009.

The 36-year-old played college basketball for one season with the UCLA Bruins. Before his current team, he has previously played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Hornets, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, and Miami Heat.

10. LaMarcus Aldridge - 36 years

LaMarcus Aldridge #21 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Source: Getty Images

LaMarcus Aldridge was born on July 19, 1985. He is a current player for the Brooklyn Nets. Aldridge started his career at an early age. Before he was drafted in 2006, he played college basketball for two seasons with the Texas Longhorns. Aldridge was the second overall during the selection and joined the Portland Trail Blazers.

After spending nine seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, he signed with the San Antonio Spurs in 2015. In March 2021, the Brooklyn nets layer signed with the team after the Spurs bought out his contract. Unfortunately, he retired after two weeks due to an irregular heartbeat. However, he did not take long as he returned after receiving medical clearance the following season. His significant positions are power forward and centre.

11. Dwight Howard - 36 years old

Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy

Source: Getty Images

How old is Dwight Howard? Dwight was born on December 8, 1985. He turned 36 in December 2021. The player’s career started at an early age. He chose to forgo college and joined the 2004 NBA draft. Dwight was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic. The 36-year old is an NBA champion, eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA Team honoree, five-time All-Defensive Team member, and three-time Defensive player of the year.

Dwight led the Orlando Magic team to the 2009 NBA Finals. In 2012, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. After a year with the Lakers, he joined other teams, including; Houston Rockets, the Atlanta Hawks, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Washington Wizards.

Later, Howard returned to the Lakers in 2019 and won his first NBA championship in 2020. His significant positions are power forward and centre.

12. Rajon Rondo - 35 years old

Rajon Rondo #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Jason Miller

Source: Getty Images

Rajon was born on February 22, 1986. Rondo played college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats before being drafted 21st overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2006 NBA draft. He was later traded to the Celtics in a draft-day trade.

Rajon is a great player and a two-time NBA champion four-time NBA All-Star. He earned four NBA All-Defensive Team honours, including two First Team honours, and was named the All-NBA Third Team in 2012.

After 8½ seasons with the Celtics, Rondo was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in December 2014. Ronjo has played for other teams, including; Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he won his second NBA title in 2020. His current team is the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rajon Rondo's prominent position is the point guard.

13. Kyle Lowry - 35 years old

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Source: Getty Images

Kyle Lowry is a 35-year-old player for the Miami Heat, born on March 25, 1986. Lowry played two seasons of college basketball under the Villanova Wildcats before being selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2006 NBA draft as the 24th overall pick.

After beginning his NBA career with Memphis, Kyle also played for Houston Rockets. He was later traded to Toronto to join the Raptor. During his stay with the raptors, he helped them reach the playoffs for the first time in seven years and win an Atlantic Division title during the 2013–14 season.

In the 2015–2016 season, he led the Raptors to 56 wins in the highest win total in franchise history. In addition, Kyle helped the team make the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time. The 35-year-old plays the point guard position.

14. George Jesse Hill Jr. - 35 years old

George Hill #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

George Jesse Hill Jr. was born on May 4, 1986. He is a player of the Milwaukee Bucks. While playing for Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), he received many honours, including Summit League Player of the Year, and was an Honourable All-American his junior season. George was selected 26th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2008 NBA draft.

George's playing career includes playing for great teams, including the San Antonio Spurs, the Indiana Pacers, the Sacramento Kings, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Philadelphia 76ers. On August 6, 2021, Hill returned to the Milwaukee Bucks on a 2-year, $8 million contract, where he is to date.

15. Lou Williams - 35 years old

Lou Williams #6 of the Atlanta Hawks brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jacob Kupferman

Source: Getty Images

Lou Williams was born on October 27, 1986. He was drafted directly out of high school by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 45th overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft. Lou is a 3-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year. By March 2019, he was the NBA's career leader in points off the bench.

Williams spent seven seasons with Philadelphia before signing with the Atlanta Hawks in 2012. Other teams he has been attached to include; the Toronto Raptors, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers. On March 25, 2021, Williams was traded to the Atlanta Hawks of two second-round draft picks and cash considerations for Rajon Rondo.

Age has not allowed prominent players to prove their worth and ability in the 2021-2022 season. Some of the players have in the past made outstanding records, and without a doubt, their teams may not be willing to let them go soon. It doesn't matter who is the oldest player in the NBA; what matters is what they will take home for their teams.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about the in 2021. They make their money both on and off the pitch through salaries and endorsements. Other factors that increase their income are bonus per goal, assists, scoring a hattrick, keeping a clean sheet, and winning a trophy.

Footballers' salaries have been on the rise in the past few years. As the sport grows both in the fanbase and revenue collection, players' salaries are revised upwards. This is why modern footballers are wealthier than the greats who plied their trade a couple of years ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh