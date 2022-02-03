What teams have never been to the super bowl: A list 5 unlucky teams in the NFL

At the beginning of every National Football League season, each team sets out with one goal in mind – winning a Super Bowl championship. The Super Bowl is the championship match and final game of the National Football League's season. The game is usually played in early February. While some teams have won the award severally, others have not been lucky enough, So what teams have never been to the Super Bowl.

There is only one trophy handed out at the end of every season in the National Football League, the Lombardi Trophy. It is given to the Super Bowl champions and has been the ultimate prize for 55 years. While some teams have been lucky to bag the trophy on multiple occasions, others have been unlucky as they have not had a single win.

What teams have never been to the super bowl?

Twelve teams currently in the league have failed to secure a Super Bowl victory for their fan base. Over the years, several teams have been fortunate to win multiple Super Bowls. However, many franchises have yet to earn their first Lombardi Trophy. Here is a list of five unlucky teams that have never won a super bowl.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Number of seasons without a win : 73 seasons

: 73 seasons Close they have come: Lost 1948 season NFL Championship Game, Lost Super Bowl in 2008 season.

The AZ Cardinals is one of the oldest football teams, but unfortunately, they had not had a ton of success. It was initially based in Chicago before relocating to Arizona, where it has been since 1988. The Cardinal has reached the season's final game once, where they won the 1947 NFL Championship 73 seasons ago.

Kurt Warner's super bowl wins marked the Cardinal loss during the Super Bowl XLIII. During the 2008 season, Kurt Warner and the Cardinals went head to head with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, despite garnering a late 23-19 lead with less than three minutes left, Pittsburgh Steelers marched down the pitch at the game's final minutes.

They took a four-point lead only 35 seconds to the end of the match. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was responsible for this narrow win that saw Santonio Holmes tip-toeing in the back corner. The moment went down in history as the greatest plays in NFL.

2. Detroit Lions

Number of seasons without a win : 63 seasons

: 63 seasons Close they have come: Lost Conference Championship Game in 1991 season

Have the Lions ever won a Superbowl? No. They are one of the oldest football teams in the National Football League, but they have never been to a Super Bowl. Considering the team's history, the Detroit Lions fans are the most starved of postseason victory.

Detroit Lion's super bowl losses have been some of the most noticeable due to the trials multiple times. Despite 55 attempts, the franchise has not been lucky enough to be on a Super Bowl. In the 55 years, the team has only reached the final fourth stage. During the 1991 match, which was seemly close, the Lions were blown out 41-10 by the Washington Redskins in the title game.

3. Tennessee Titans

Number of seasons without a win : 59 seasons

: 59 seasons Close they have come: Lost AFL Championship Games in 1962 & 1967, Super Bowl loss in 1999 season.

What teams have never won a Superbowl? Tennessee Titans is one of the NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl. However, the team had a historical moment where they made it to the Super Bowl, but unfortunately, they lost a few seconds to the end of the game. They were one yard away from scoring the tying touchdown against the then-St Louis Rams.

Since that match in 1999, the team has never gotten the chance of coming back. Even when the franchise was under Houston Oilers' moniker, they never won a Super Bowl. However, despite lacking a win at the divisional level, the ream has enjoyed some outstanding successes under the current regime.

However, they have managed to reach playoffs in three of the past four seasons, which is a sign that they have the potential to reach the Super Bowl and win.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

Number of seasons without a win : 57 seasons

: 57 seasons Close they have come: Lost AFL Championship Games in 1963 & 1964, Super Bowl Loss in 1994 season.

Los Angeles Chargers is one of the NFL teams without a super bowl win. Even though the team has had multiple periods of great success, they have only reached one Super Bowl. At that time, the franchise went under the name San Diego Chargers.

They made the playoffs four years from 1979 to 1982, where they lost in the AFC Championship two times. The team made the same success from 2004 to 2009, making the postseason five times in the six years. Getting the AFC Championship once was the furthest the team went.

However, quarterback Dan Fouts and company ran into a buzzsaw known as the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX. 49ers quarterback Steve Young threw six touchdown passes, three to fellow Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, leading his side to a comfortable 49-26 victory.

5. Carolina Panthers

Number of seasons without a win: 26 seasons

26 seasons Close they have come: Lost Super Bowls in 2003 & 2015 seasons

Carolina Panthers is one of the teams that never won a Superbowl. They joined the National Football League as an expansion team in 1995 alongside Jacksonville.

The only close Panthers super bowl win was in 2015 when the team had a 15-1 record that saw them bag several titles such as league MVP (Cam Newton) and Coach of the Year (Ron Rivera). However, one of the other Superbowl teams, the Broncos, made a defence that suffocated the life out of the Carolina Panthers, never to recover since then.

During the match against the Patriots at Super Bowl XXXVIII, Carolina Panthers tied the game at 29 each in the final two minutes of a see-saw contest. However, as the clock hit zero, Adam Vinatieri's field goal secured another Lombardi trophy for Tom Brady and company.

If you have been wondering what teams have never been to the super bowl, you have it. Of course, dynasties like the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers have multiple Super Bowls to their names. However, you also have those who have never won a Super Bowl and some who haven't even reached the final game.

