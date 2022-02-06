Every player who plays in the NBA must be at least 19 years old at the end of the draft year. This is one rule that reigns supreme in terms of eligibility alongside the fact that a prospective NBA player must be at least one year removed from high school before the draft year. It is why the discussions surrounding the youngest player in the NBA are a real one.

Moses Moody has made 14 points (career-high) and 3 rebounds with a 50/57.1/100 shooting split. Photo: @StephRevengeSZN

Source: Twitter

Most of the considered players in the NBA are usually a few hours or days above their 19th birthday by the end of the draft season. Nonetheless, these boys love the game a great deal and have proven themselves during their playing time in high school. Therefore, with an opportunity to play among the big boys, it is believed that they can develop quickly enough to cement their spot in the big league.

10 youngest players in the 2021-2022 season

The youngest NBA players in the current season were at least 19 years old before the 31st of December, 2021, at the NBA draft time. Below is a list of 10 of the youngest players to have met this criterion in the last drafting season and are currently plying their trade at various teams in the NBA.

1. Joshua Primo of San Antonio Spurs

Joshua Primo. Photo: @NBACanada

Source: Twitter

This 6 feet 4 inches tall basketball player is of Canadian origin. Who is the youngest player in the NBA? It is Joshua Primo. He was born on the 24th of December 2002, making him 19 years, one month, and a few days old currently. Therefore, he is the youngest NBA player right now.

He featured in several high school competitions, wearing the Huntington Prep School's colours and the Royal Crown Academic School. In addition, he attended Alabama's Crimson Tide for college basketball experience.

Joshua was drafted into the NBA as the 12th pick by San Antonio Spurs and was officially announced as their team member in August 2021. He made his first NBA appearance against the Orlando Magic two months later.

2. Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City

Josh Giddey. Photo: @TheHoopCentral

Source: Twitter

The Australian-born professional basketball athlete was born on the 10th of October, 2002. This means that he is currently 19 years and about two months old.

Giddey played high school basketball for St Kevin's College and Lake Ginninderra. Afterwards, the Oklahoma City Thunder drafted him as their 6th pick in July 2021, and he became an official OKC Thunder player the next month. He made his NBA debut in another two months.

He is the youngest player to get a triple-double in the NBA after posting 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists against the Dallas Mavericks in early January 2021.

3. Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga. Photo: @TheNBACentral

Source: Twitter

This 6 feet 7 inches tall Congolese was born on the 6th of October, 2002, making him 19 years, one month, and about three weeks old. His high school basketball experiences were at the Huntington Prep school, Our Savior New American, and The Patrick School. The Golden State Warriors signed him in August 2021 after being their 7th pick during the draft.

More so, Jonathan made his debut NBA game against Oklahoma City Thunder on the 30th of October, 2021, and contributed a steal and three points, even though he came in as a substitute.

4. Jaden Springer of the Philadelphia 76ers

Jaden Springer. Photo: @PHLSixersNation

Source: Twitter

This American was born on the 25th of September, 2002. He is 19 years, four months and a few weeks old. He featured for both Academy and Rocky River at different times.

Jaden moved on to play college basketball for Tennessee and was Philadelphia 76ers pick for the 28th spot during the June NBA draft in 2021.

He became an official player for the team on the 24th of October, 2021, but was later sent out by his parent club to Delaware Blue Coats to gain playing experience.

5. JT Thor of the Charlotte Hornets

JT Thor. Photo: @RandomAthletess

Source: Twitter

This player is a mix of American and South Sudanese. He was born on the 26th of August, 2002, and named Jokhow Panom "JT" Thor. He is currently 19 years and five months old.

Aside from playing high school basketball for Huntington Prep School, he featured for Norcross and West Anchorage. In addition, he played college basketball for Auburn's Tigers and averaged 9.4 points, 1.4 blocks, and 5 rebounds per game.

JT Thor was picked in the 37th spot by the Detroit Pistons at the NBA draft. Nevertheless, the Detroit Pistons struck a deal with the Charlotte Hornets, seeing him move to the latter.

6. Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun. Photo: @BiasedHouston

Source: Twitter

The 6 feet 10 inches tall NBA player was born on the 25th of July, 2002, which means he is currently 19 years and six months old. This athlete is Turkish and started his career in the country. But then, since the Turkey basketball system is not similar to that of the United States of America, Sengun had a different start to basketball.

After going through the ranks of the Giresun University basketball team, Banvit, Teksut Bandirma, and Besiktas, he pushed through to the NBA. He decided to set his eyes on the NBA in May 2021, and it has proven to be a wise decision as he now plies his trade with the Houston Rockets.

7. Moses Moody of the Golden State Warriors

Moses Moody. Photo: @embreyNBAstats

Source: Twitter

Moses was born on the 31st of May, 2002, and is currently 19 years and eight months old. His college basketball experience was garnered while playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Golden State Warriors picked him in 14th place during the NBA draft. He signed an official contract with GSW in August 2019 and made his debut against the LA Lakers in October 2019.

8. Keon Johnson of the LA Clippers

Keon Johnson. Photo: @TWSN

Source: Twitter

This athlete will be 20 years in March 2022 since he was born on the 10th of March 2002. The Webb School instilled in him the high school basketball know-how, and he played college basketball with Tennessee. Thanks to the New York Knicks, he became the 26th pick during the NBA draft, but the Los Angeles Clippers made a deal that got him on their team instead.

9. Usman Garuba of the Houston Rockets

Usman Garuba. Photo: @BraddeauxNBA

Source: Twitter

Usman Garuba will be 20 years old in March 2022. The 6 feet 8 inches Spaniard was born on the 9th of March, 2002, and has played for Real Madrid's youth team while winning several individuals and team awards in his time there. He was promoted to the U18 team at some point and never dimmed his light on the court.

Usman was the 23rd overall pick during the 2021 draft because the Houston Rockets believed in him. However, his NBA debut was against the Toronto warriors as he underwent surgery earlier in January 2022, though he is recuperating.

10. Daishen Nix of the Houston Rockets

Daishen Nix. Photo: @PauloAlvesNBA

Source: Twitter

Daishen Nix was born on the 13th of February, 2002. He is 19 years and 10 months old. He played high school basketball at Trinity International in Las Vegas. The 6" 4 athlete was undrafted in 2021 but was signed by the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Summer League.

Daishen was later signed by the Houston Rockets in a two-way contract. This contract means that he will be sharing playing time between the Houston Rockets and Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the latter's NBA G League affiliate.

Who is the youngest NBA player ever?

Andrew Bynum became the youngest player to ever feature in the NBA after being picked in the 10th spot during the NBA draft in 2005. He was 17 years old and 249 days old at the time. Andrew's first NBA game came when he was 18 years and six days old. So far, the athlete retains this spot to date.

Who is Jalen Lewis?

This 16-year-old basketball player is currently one of the most promising talents out there. But unfortunately, he cannot be drafted into the NBA because of laid-down rules. He has, however, signed a mouthwatering professional contract with the Overtime Elite.

Who is the youngest player to win an NBA championship?

Darko Miličić is always the correct answer. Although this basketball legend did not reach the potential expected, he made a mark by winning the title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

Whoever the youngest player in the NBA gets to be in the future will never be less than 19 years old by the end of the drafting season. Still, the most important thing is usually how the newly drafted players fare at their respective clubs.

There may be several NFL players, but not all play at the same level. Some of them have honed their playing skills and rank higher than others.

A published article on Yen.com.gh shared 2021's 100 top-ranked NFL players. Who are these players, and who do they play for?

Check out the post to find out if your favourite player is among them.

Source: YEN.com.gh