Richest NFL owners net worth: The top 20 wealthiest owners in 2022

The NFL dominates the American sports landscape throughout the year. That has made team ownership a sure bet for success both in the short and long term. Furthermore, teams have been profitable over the years, meaning that team owners are getting richer every year. Those with full ownership of teams have seen their net worth skyrocket to billions. But what are the NFL owners' net worth?

Owner Jeffrey Lurie of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Mitchell Leff

The NFL has 32 teams owned by individuals, families, or entities. The only exception is the Green Bay Packers, owned by stockholders. As a result, many NFL owners enjoy a net worth in the ten-figure range. Some made their money in other business ventures and purchased large stakes or entire stakes in a team. Others made it primarily through their ownership stakes in their teams.

Who owns the NFL?

Nobody or entity owns the NFL. Instead, all the 32 teams in the league own the NFL. Therefore, the NFL franchise owners own the NFL and its brand. The difference, however, is that the 32 teams in the NFL have their owners. Some have dual ownerships, and others have sole ownerships. Furthermore, some family members own percentages of specific teams in the NFL, and stockholders own one team.

Now, since all the 32 teams own the NFL, the league has an executive committee that makes all the decisions affecting its policies. The 32 teams appoint a member to sit on the committee, and the person is usually the franchise owner or an official from the team.

Who is the richest man in the NFL?

Before his death on 15 October 2018, Paul Allen was the richest NFL owner with a net worth of $20 billion. He made his money by co-founding Microsoft with Bill Gates. Then, in 1996, he bought the Seattle Seahawks for $200 million.

Today, the Paul Allen Trust owns the Seattle Seahawks, whose trustee is Allen’s sister, Jody Allen. Here is a look at the NFL owners' net worth in 2022.

1. David Tepper - $15.8 billion

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jacob Kupferman

David Tepper is one of the richest NFL owners after the Paul Allen Trust, with a net worth of $15.8 billion. He bought the Carolina Panthers in 2018 in a deal worth $2.3 billion. Tepper’s created his money as a hedge fund manager.

2. The Hunt Family - $15.5 billion

The Hunt family attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

The Hunt Family owns the Kansas City Chiefs. The family has a net worth of $15.5 billion, and their source of wealth is oil. Today, Clark Hunt is the team’s CEO and Chairman.

3. Johnson Family - $10.7 billion

Kevin Johnson and his Mother Judy Johnson and Father Kevin arrive on the Gold Carpet at the 2015 National Football League Draft. Photo: Rich Graessle

The Johnson Family owns the New York Jets of the NFL. They have a net worth of $10.7 billion, making them one of the wealthiest families in the USA. Their source of wealth is health products, notably Johnson & Johnson.

4. Stanley Kroenke - $10.7 billion

Honoree E. Stanley Kroenke attends the 2017 Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Brandon Williams

Stanley Kroenke is one of the wealthiest men in sports, with a net worth of $10.7 billion. He owns the Los Angeles Rams that won the 2022 Super Bowl. In addition, Kroenke is a real estate and sports mogul who owns the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids, and Arsenal FC.

5. Jerry Jones - $10.2 billion

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game. Photo: Richard Rodriguez

Jerry Jones has a net worth of $10.2 billion in 2022. He owns the Dallas Cowboys, the most profitable NFL team. Jones bought the Cowboys for $150 million after building his wealth an oil wildcatter.

6. Robert Kraft - $8.3 billion

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on during the pro-am prior to The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo: Cliff Hawkins

Robert Kraft is the Chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group. In 1994, he bought the New England Patriots for $172 million. As of 2022, his net worth is $8.3 billion.

7. Stephen Ross - $8.3 billion

Owner Stephen Ross of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Michael Reaves

Stephen Ross is the owner of the Miami Dolphins of the NFL. Ross purchased 50% of the Miami Dolphins franchise in 2008. Today, his net worth is $8.3 billion.

8. Shahid Khan - $8.2 billion

Shad Khan looks on during a press conference introducing Doug Pederson as the new Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: James Gilbert

Shahid Khan is an engineer by trade and has a net worth of $8.2 billion. He owns the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL, which he bought in 2012. Also, Khan purchased UK’S Fulham FC in 2013.

9. Arthur Blank - $7.5 billion

Arthur Blank speaks during the Bloomberg Power Players Summit in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Photo: Lauren Justice

Arthur Blank has a net worth of $7.5 billion in 2022. He is well-known as the co-founder of Home Depot. Blank is also the owner of Atlanta Falcons, which he bought in 2002 for $545 million.

10. Haslam Family - $6 billion

Leon Haslam is helped onto the track by a mechanic and his father Ron Haslam (L) to congratulate Shane Byine of Be Wiser Ducati on winning the British Superbike Championship. Photo: Ker Robertson

The Haslam Family are one of America’s wealthiest families with a net worth of $6 billion. The Haslam Family, consisting of Dee and Jimmy Haslam ($3.7 billion), own the Cleveland Browns. They purchased the in 2012.

11. Terrence and Kim Pegula - $5.7 billion

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula looks on during a game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Bryan Bennett

Terrence and Kim Pegula own the Buffalo Bills, which they purchased in 2014 for $1.4 billion. Terry Pegula has a net worth of $5.7 billion, which he shares with his wife, Kim. He made his fortune through oil and gas.

12. Steve Bisciotti - $5.6 billion

Owner Steve Bisciotti of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Michael Reaves

Steve Bisciotti is the owner of the Baltimore Ravens. He has a net worth of $5.6 billion, whose primary source is his staffing and recruiting company, Aerotek. Bisciotti bought 49% of the Ravens in 2000 and got the majority stake in 2004.

13. Glazer Family - $4.7 billion

Lovie Smith poses with members of the Glazer family after he is introduced as the new coach of Tampa Bay Buccaneers at a press conference in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Al Messerschmidt

The Glazer Family has a net worth of $4.7 billion. They are the owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which Malcolm Glazer bought in 1995 for $192 million. The family also owns Manchester United, the biggest football team in the UK.

14. Janice McNair - $4.2 billion

Janice Suber McNair before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Jordon Kelly

Janice McNair is one of the wealthiest female NFL owners, with a net worth of $4.2 billion. She inherited her fortune from her late husband, Robert McNair. Today, she has an 80% stake in the Houston Texans of the NFL.

15. Dan Snyder - $4 billion

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder walks the field prior to action against the Philadelphia Eagles in Landover, MD. Photo: Jonathan Newton

Dan Snyder is the owner of the Washington Commanders, formerly the Washington Redskins. Snyder bought the Washington Redskins in 1999 for $750 million. As of 2022, he has a net worth of $4 billion.

16. Denise York & Family - $4 billion

Jenna, John, Jed, Denise DeBartolo, Jaxon, Danielle York, Mara York and Tony York stand on the stage following the cutting of the ribbon during the the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Photo: Michael Zagaris

The Denise York & Family has a net worth of $4 billion. The family owns over 90% of the San Francisco 49ers bought by Edward DeBartolo Sr. for $13 million in 1977. The 49ers have two co-chairs, Denise DeBartolo York and John York.

17. Gayle Benson - $3.8 billion

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson on the sidelines before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Todd Kirkland

Gayle Benson has a net worth of $3.8 billion, inherited from Tom Benson, her husband. Benson owns the New Orleans Saints of the NFL. Apart from NFL, she also owns NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.

18. James Irsay - $3.5 billion

Jim Irsay attends 15th Annual HOPE luncheon seminar honoring Michael Phelps at The Plaza in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin

James Irsay is the owner of the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL. He inherited the Colts from his father, Robert Irsay, when he died in 1997. James has a net worth of $3.5 billion in 2022.

19. Jeffrey Lurie - $3.5 billion

Owner Jeffrey Lurie of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. Photo: G Fiume

Jeffrey Lurie is a former professor of social policy who has a net worth of $3.5 billion. Laurie bought the Philadelphia Eagles in 1994 for $185 million after taking out a loan. Today, the Eagles have a market valuation of $3.8 billion.

20. Brown Family - $2.1 billion

Mike Brown, owner of the Cincinnati Bengals, arrives, at the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service building in Washington, DC. Photo: Brendan Smialowski

The Brown Family have a $2.1 billion stake in the Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals have never changed owners since 1967 when Patriarch Paul Brown helped bring the team to Cincinnati. Today, his son, Mike Brown, is the team’s president and owner.

How much is Jerry Jones worth?

Jerry Jones' net worth in 2022 is $10.2 billion. Jones is currently the President and General Manager of the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones also played football in his youth. He is the former co-captain of the University of Arkansas 1964 national championship team.

How did Jerry Jones make his money?

Jerry Jones created his wealth when he worked as an oil wildcatter. He made his first million in oil investments in the 1970s. One of his best investments was purchasing the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million. In 1960, Jones almost purchased San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers) for $5.8 million.

The Chargers have a market valuation of $2.92 billion in 2022. Apart from oil and ownership of a sports team, Jerry Jones has investments in Comstock Resources and real estate, hospitality management, and Papa John's franchises.

How much are the Cowboys worth?

The Dallas Cowboys' worth is $6.5 billion in 2022, making it the most valuable sports team worldwide. The team generates over $800 million every year, also the highest among NFL teams. The Cowboys have played in the NFL since 1960. However, it started realising profits after Jerry Jones purchased the franchise in 1989 for $150 million.

Are all NFL owners billionaires?

Not all NFL owners are billionaires. Besides, the ownership structure in some NFL teams means the owners of the 32 participants in the league are not billionaires. For example, the Green Bay Packers is the only team owned by hundreds of thousands of public shareholders (over 300,000 stockholders). Although the Packers have a market valuation of $3.475 billion, its CEO has a net worth of $19 million. So, out of the 32 owners, 23 of them are billionaires.

The NFL owners' net worth has increased over the years because of the profitability of the teams. Today, the Paul Allen Trust that owns the Seattle Seahawks is the wealthiest among the entities that own NFL teams. Out of the 32 teams in the NFL, only the Green Bay Packers does not have an individual owner but stockholders. The rest of them are either individually owned or family-owned.

