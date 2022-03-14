Minecraft Twitch streamers: A list of the 15 most followed in 2022

If you're a Minecraft fan, you already know how fun and interactive the game is to play. Mojang Studios created and beta-released the sandbox video game in May 2009, with a full release in November 2011. The game is one of the most broadcasted on Twitch and YouTube by streamers. But, who is the top streamer among all? Read on to find out who the top Minecraft Twitch streamers are in 2022.

Characters from the game Minecraft, produced by Mojang AB, sit displayed for sale during the EGX gaming conference at Earls Court in London, U.K., on September 25, 2014. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe

Video game live streaming is an activity in which people broadcast themselves playing games to an online audience in real-time. The practice first gained popularity in the mid-2010s on Twitch before expanding to YouTube and Facebook.

Who are the most followed Minecraft Twitch streamers?

Who is the best Minecraft Twitch streamer? Below is a list of the 15 most followed in 2022, according to Twitchmetrics, Twitch, and other ranking websites.

1. Tommyinnit - 7.1 million

TommyInnit attends the Gala Screening of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at The Ham Yard Hotel on December 16, 2021, in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Who is the biggest Minecraft streamer on Twitch? TommyInnit is the most viewed broadcaster on the platform. His real name is Thomas "Tom" Simons, and he is among the top British Minecraft YouTubers and Twitch broadcasters.

2. Dream - 5.9 million

A social media post captioned "Minecraft is so cool". Photo: @Dream

SMP Dream is an American YouTuber and Twitch broadcaster known for his gaming videos. He is among the top streamers who gained fame in 2019 and 2020 after submitting videos online.

He is famous for his Minecraft speed runs and the YouTube series of the same name. Furthermore, his Dream SMP server content has also received much attention. As a result, YouTube bestowed the Streamy Award for Gaming on Dream in 2020 and 2021.

3. GeorgeNotFound - 4.8 million

A screenshot from GeorgeNotFound's gameplay. Photo: @GeorgeNotFound

George Davidson, known online as GeorgeNotFound, is an English YouTuber who specialises in Minecraft videos. He frequently collaborates with fellow YouTubers such as Sapnap, BadBoyHalo, and Dream.

George is the co-founder of the Dream SMP server and is among the streamers who got popular off Minecraft.

4. WilburSoot - 4.4 million

WIll Patrick Gold shows a thumbs up. Photo: @WilburSoot

Will Patrick Gold, also known as Wilbur Soot, is a British internet personality, online broadcaster, and singer-songwriter. In 2017, he rose to prominence as the lead editor and co-founder of the YouTube channel SootHouse. Furthermore, on March 29, 2019, he launched his own YouTube channel named Wilbur Soot.

5. Philza - 3.9 million

Phillip "Phil" Watson alias Ph1LzA poses for a pic. Photo: @Ph1LzA

Phillip "Phil" Watson, also known as Ph1LzA online, is an English YouTuber and gamer. He is among the top Twitch streamers globally and is renowned for playing a single continuous Minecraft game on hardcore mode for five years.

He primarily streams himself while playing the hardcore survival mode. Furthermore, Ph1LzA occasionally participates at gaming events such as the Minecraft Championships.

6. Syndicate - 3.1 million

Syndicate's vlog "Life of Tom" thumbnail. Photo: @Syndicate

Thomas George Cassell, also known as Syndicate, is an English YouTuber and gamer. In 2010, he created the YouTube channel TheSyndicateProject and quickly grew a following by posting gaming–commentary videos and walkthroughs.

Later in his career, Syndicate experimented with vlogging on his Life of Tom YouTube channel.

7. Sapnap - 3 million

Sapnap's logo. Photo: @sapnap

Nicholas "Nick," better known as Sapnap, is a streamer from the United States. His Minecraft challenge videos and collaborations with Dream are his most well-known works.

He and many YouTuber friends complete a series of Minecraft challenges in most of his videos.

8. Fernanfloo - 2.6 million

Salvadoran streamer Fernanfloo. Photo: @Fernanfloo

Luis Fernando Flores Alvarado, better known as Fernanfloo, is a Salvadoran gamer and broadcaster. He is among the popular Twitch streamers globally, known for gaming videos, vlogs, and animated comedic sketches.

Since 2014, his channel has been fast-growing, propelling him to become among the world's top YouTubers.

9. BadBoyHalo - 2.4 million

A thumbnail from BadBoyHalo's social media account. Photo: @BadBoyHalo

Darryl Noveschosch, better known online as BadBoyHalo, is a gaming YouTuber from the United States. He is recognised for being a member of the Dream SMP and hosting the Minecraft server MunchyMC.

The majority of BadBoyHalo's channel comprises Minecraft videos and Story Time. However, when it comes to content, he's often likened to Skeppy and Zelk.

10. CaptainSparklez - 2 million

Jordan Maron alias CaptainSparklez. Photo: @CaptainSparklez

Jordan Maron, known online as CaptainSparklez, is a YouTuber, Twitch broadcaster, gamer, and electronic musician from the United States. He is among the top Minecraft players globally, renowned for recreating and streaming video games.

11. Captain Puffy - 1.6 million

Captain Puffy in a selfie. Photo: @Captain Puffy

Caroline "Cara," sometimes known as Captain Puffy, is an American gaming YouTuber and Twitch streamer. She is a former Origins member most known for her work on the games Among Us and Minecraft.

12. Michael Reeves - 1.4 million

Filipino-American gamer Michael Reeves in a mirror selfie. Photo: @michaelreeves

Michael Reeves is a Filipino-American YouTuber, Twitch broadcaster, and former software contractor. He is renowned for his YouTube videos about comedy-tech and programming and technology-related stuff.

He's also a member of the collective Offline TV, which includes four other creators, with Pokimane being the most well-known.

Michael Reeves is also known for dating Offline TV member LilyPichu, a Twitch broadcaster.

13. ThisIsNotGeorgeNotFound - 1.3 million

Twitch gamer and broadcaster Thisisnotgeorgenotfound. Photo: @xxJazzxMaexx

ThisIsNotGeorgeNotFound is another account by George Davidson. This second account has amassed a large following, although not as much as the main channel.

14. Awesamdude - 1.2 million

Awesamdude posing for a selfie. Photo: @theawesamdude

Awesamdude is a popular Minecraft broadcaster from the United States who made a name for himself on the Dream SMP. He is a daily streamer on his channel and has amassed a huge following.

15. Hannahxxrose - 1.2 million

Hannahxxrose attends the Streamer Awards. Photo: @hannahxxrose

Hannah, often known as Hannahxxrose, is a YouTuber and Twitch broadcaster from the United States. She is well recognised for her Minecraft achievements in Hypixel Bedwars and Ultra Hardcore. In addition, Hannahxxrose is among the best girl Minecraft Twitch streamers available.

What are some other top Minecraft streamers?

Here are some other notable streamers from Twitch.

Eret

ElRichMC

SmallAnt

Skeppy

BastiGHG

TapL

FarfadoxVEVO

DreamAlt

Adal

LyonWGFLive

Who is the biggest Twitch streamer?

Ninja is the platform's most popular streamer, having garnered a considerable following through gaming and broadcasting.

Who has the most viewed Twitch streams?

The most viewed stream belongs to David 'TheGrefg' Cánovas Martnez. TheGrefg broke the record of 2.47 million concurrent viewers on January 11, 2021, when he revealed his very own Fortnite skin.

How do I stream Minecraft on Twitch?

Do you want to know how to add Minecraft to Twitch? Check out the steps below to help you along the way.

First, register and log in to your account Then, go to the Minecraft server Choose a map and set up settings Choose who is allowed to join the server Make rules for your server Ensure you get mods for your server Create a spawn point Make a Minecraft channel in Discord

Using the steps above will guide you on adding the game to your Twitch account if you want to stream.

Minecraft Twitch streamers are among the world's most popular content creators. They specialise in Minecraft and have drawn fans from other genres worldwide. So, if you enjoy gaming, the streamers listed above will provide you with valuable content.

