Beer is one of the world's oldest and most popular alcoholic beverages. It is the third most drank beverage globally, after water and tea. The alcoholic drink is made by brewing and fermenting starches derived primarily from cereal grains. The result is an alcoholic drink that has a unique taste and flavour. The Corona line is one such pint that has become a fan favourite due to its popularity and flavour. Discover which country is famous for the beer Corona and what the drink tastes like.

In this photo illustration, bottles of Corona beer are shown on June 7, 2013, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Scott Olson

Source: Getty Images

Corona is one of the world's most popular beer brands. The Extra, a pale lager, is the most popular brand variant. Since 1998, the Extra variant has been the best-selling imported drink in the United States and one of the best-selling in the world. Other variations of the brand include Light, Extra, Premier, and Familiar.

Which country is famous for the beer Corona?

According to Make Beer Easy, Mexico is known for its Corona pint. The brand is the best-selling and most well-known Mexican brew in the world. It is also the most popular imported brew in many countries, including the United States and Canada. It distinguishes itself from other popular beers by presenting itself as a tropical pint, served in clear bottles and typically accompanied by a slice of lime or lemon.

When was Corona beer founded?

According to AbInBev, the first pint was brewed in 1925 at the Cervecera Modelo in Mexico City. It became Mexico's most popular ale ten years after its introduction, and it still represents Mexican pride around the world today.

How long has Corona beer been around?

According to Mentalitch, the brewing brand has been around for 97 years since 1925.

Is Corona beer German?

Boxes of Mexican light beer are seen displayed in a supermarket store. Photo: Igor Golovniov

Source: Getty Images

No. The beverage is a pint brand owned by the Belgian company AB InBev and manufactured in Mexico by Cervecera Modelo. However, according to Pressbooks, the pint's first original brew was of German origin, as German immigrants made up the majority of brewers at the time.

Where is Corona beer brewed?

According to Long Beverage, the brew has been brewed and bottled in Mexico by Grupo Modelo since 1926.

Does Modelo own Corona?

Not anymore. According to Forbes, Grupo Modelo, the last major independent Mexican beer producer, was acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, a Belgian drinks conglomerate, in 2012. The deal was worth an estimated $20.1 billion, making Grupo Modelo a part of AB InBev, the world's largest brewing company.

What does Corona beer taste like?

According to the Institute of Beer, the drink has a simple flavour profile, with sweet notes and hoppy frowsy on the palate. As a result, it imparts a citrusy acidity to the light brew, providing it with a distinct zing not found in other readily available ales.

Is Corona beer bitter? It has a light flowery, lemony, and grassy flavour. Because the bitterness is almost non-existent, the result is a sharp, astringent sweet non-finish. The finish is slightly dry.

What happened to the production of Corona beers?

According to CNN, production of the brew was suspended temporarily in April 2020 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Mexican government had announced the closure of non-essential businesses, thus impacting the beverage giant.

When did production resume? According to Yucatan Magazine, production resumed after a 45-day shutdown. The Yucatan beer facility and its sister Cervecerias across Mexico continued operation in mid-June 2020.

What size packs does Coronas come in?

Bottles of Corona Extra beer are on a shelf in a store. Photo: Igor Golovniov

Source: Getty Images

According to Black Tail Nyc, the brew comes in four varieties (Extra, Light, Premier and Familiar) and 24 formats. They include the following.

12-ounce bottles: Solo, six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, and 24-packs

12-ounce cans: Six-packs, 12-packs, 24-packs

24-ounce tall

How much is a 12-pack of Coronas?

According to Bottled Prices, a 12 pack of beer will cost you $13.50 in 2022.

Frequently asked questions

What kind of beer is Corona? The famous pint brand is classified as a pale lager. Why is Corona so popular? Previously, the brand was a low-cost Mexican pint available in the United States. However, when the company's popularity began to wane, the marketing department decided to run provocative ads and raise the price. As a result, the beer became increasingly popular. What do Coronas taste like? The flavour profile is not overly complex, with sweet notes and hoppy fetid on the palate. Why are Coronas served with lime? The citrus slice disinfects the bottle's neck while improving the beer's flavour and appearance. Is Coronita Extra the same as Corona? Corona contains 120 millilitres more alcohol than Coronita. The only difference between these Mexican beers, according to the manufacturer, is their size. Who owns Corona beer? Belgian beverage giant Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) acquired the brews parent company, Grupo Modelo, in 2013.

Which country is famous for the Corona beer? Mexico is the country from which the popular beverage originated. If you're new to the drink, the flavour description above will give you an idea of what to expect in terms of flavour.

Yen.com.gh recently published an interesting article about the Irish Car Bomb cocktail. The cocktail is made by pouring a shot of cream liquor into a glass of stout brew. The Irish name comes from the cocktail's Irish cream and whiskey.

Many alcoholics prefer to consume their favourite beverage straight. On the other hand, the adventurous personality enjoys experimenting with different concoctions. The Irish Car Bomb cocktail is appropriate for any situation. Learn about the drink's history and the recipe, and various variations.

Source: YEN.com.gh