How many FNAF games are there? All the games in their chronological order

Video games continue to evolve every other day, which is why many FNaF games exist. As players get bored with the existing games, they need new ones that are not only more interesting but also more challenging. Five Nights at Freddy's (FNaF) is an American media franchise developed by Scott Cawthon. Its first game came out in 2014 and paved the way for a series of games under the franchise. However, since it is a relatively new entrant in the market, one cannot help but question how many FNaF games are there!

FNAF games characters. Photo: @FNAFAlerts

Source: UGC

Horror movies have existed for as long as we can remember, but the same cannot be said of video games. That is why the introduction of FNaF, a scary animatronic animal, became an instant hit even when the previous game by the developer (Chipper & Sons Lumber Co.) did not do so well. However, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise because it is the one that gave him the idea of coming up with the scariest video game.

How many FNaF games are there?

There are nine canon Friday Nights at Freddy’s games, with an additional five non-canon games. This brings a total of 14 FNAF games as of 2022. These games are arranged in chronological order based on their release date.

Historical background of FNaF games

The first FNaF game was released in 2014 and has been a cultural phenomenon. Scott designed the FNaF backstory takes place in a family pizzeria that is called "Freddy Fazbear's Pizza". The game revolves around a security guard tasked with monitoring the pizzeria cameras at night to ensure the animatronics are where they need to be.

When nighttime comes, the robots are activated into free roam mode. The animatronics have been given names, including Bonnie the bunny, Freddy the bear, Foxy the fox, and Chica, the chicken.

Chronological order of FNaF games

Here is the chronological order of these games:

1. Five Nights at Freddy’s (2014)

This game was initially released for Microsoft Windows, but ports for Android and iOS were later added. Ports for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch were released five years later. In the first game, the main character is called Mike Schmidt, a security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.

The player aims to survive from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. and avoid being killed by the animatronics that roams at night. Players can't leave the room and only use camera systems and two doors with lights to defend themselves. At this level, there is limited power to use other tools for defence.

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2014)

It was the first sequel of FNaF, released in 2014. It introduces new animatronic characters but does not have doors like the first game. However, the game is supported by the same devices as the first version.

As expected, the gameplay is no different from that of its predecessor. The players' mission is to survive the night shift and the 'new and improved Freddy Fazbear's Pizza restaurant. Apart from the animatronics, the game also has other new antagonists who can be kept at bay with various tactics.

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 (2015)

The third instalment of the series was released in March 2015. Its setting is three decades after the events of the first game. In this one, the main character works at Fazbear's Fright, a horror attraction situated where Freddy Fazbear's Pizza used to be. Again, the animatronics are scarier than the first two games in the series.

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 (2015)

The game was released in July 2015, but PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch ports were released in November 2019. The difference from the previous games is that the player character is unknown and unnamed. The player is haunted by nightmarish versions of the first game's animatronic characters.

Doors are re-introduced once again, and players must use them and a flashlight to defend themselves. The game's story is told through several minigames in which the player is bullied due to his irrational fear of a restaurant with a yellow animatronic bear and rabbit with the name Fredbear and Spring Bonnie.

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location (2016)

It came out in October 2016 with a new character named Michael Afton. Michael is a new employee of Circus Baby's Rentals and Entertainment, a sister company to Fazbear Entertainment. It rents animatronics for children's parties. The animatronics were initially meant for Circus Baby's Pizza World, but it never opened because of a gas leak.

Mike is given instructions by a HandUnit that insists he must disregard safety, but the animatronic Baby gives him contradictory instructions to help him survive.

6. Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator (2017)

The game series was released in December 2017 as freeware on Steam. It is a business simulation game that allows the player to run a pizzeria but with frequent shifts into the survival-horror mode common in the previous games.

The player is guided by a mysterious 'Cassette Man' who guides him to salvage one of four decrepit animatronics. This game has several endings that depend on how the player runs the pizzeria.

7. Ultimate Custom Night (2018)

This game series had originally been intended to be a post-launch add-on to Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator, but in the end, it was released as a stand-alone game. It came out in June 2018 with a customizable night with fifty animatronics from previous games. With these, the player can determine how aggressive they are during the night.

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted (2019)

In this version, released in May 2019, the player is a technician who repairs a pizzeria's animatronics. The player must also solve puzzles and navigate dark hallways while avoiding malfunctioning and hostile animatronics.

The game has a downloadable content pack that is Halloween-themed and is available as a virtual reality game. It also comes with ten new minigames. In addition, some of the animatronics and characters are also new. Some exciting game modes include the free-roaming corn maze, a shooting gallery, and an assembly line where players construct animatronics.

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (2021)

Security Breach was released in December 2021, but bits of it were leaked in 2020. It was released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam. Its plot is about a player stuck in a large shopping mall where he is hunted down by savage animatronics.

Spin-Offs

Below are the five spin-offs of the game, with the most recent released in the FNaF timeline 2022:

FNaF World (2016)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Special Delivery (2019)

Freddy in Space 2 (2019)

Security Breach: Fury’s Rage (2021)

Youtooz Presents: Five Nights at Freddy’s (2022)

FAQs

What FNAF games are there? There are nine FNAF games with an additional five spin-offs. Is there a FNAF 8? Yes, the eighth instalment in the game series is called Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted (2019) How many FNAF games are there in order? There is a total of nine FNAF games arranged in chronological order. IS FNAF a true story? No, the horror-themed video games are not based on true events but are fiction. How long is one hour in the first FNAF game? One hour lasts 89 seconds, and a night lasts 8 minutes and 55 seconds. Why do animatronics stop at 6 a.m.? They are programmed to roam at night and stop their attacks during the day. Is Springtrap a human? No, he is a heavily damaged rabbit animatronic. When can you open the door after hearing Freddy's demonic laughter? When Freddy is in the room next to your right door, it is closed.

If you are here, it is probably because you are wondering how many FNaF games are there. The good news is that you will be spoilt for choice because there are many games and spin-offs in the series. However, you would be surprised to learn that the popular game came to being after its developer's previous game flopped and was labelled as unintentionally terrifying.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Snapchat games. These are a fun way to hang out with friends online. The gaming platform is accessible through a rocket button featured on the chat. The button, once pressed, enables the user to jump into a game and play with friends.

Snapchat games are a great source of entertainment on the go. The platform is a popular choice for friends to hang out and play with the added addition of chatting while doing so. So, get your phone and try out these games above and socialise while playing with friends.

Source: YEN.com.gh