How much do Dallas cowboy cheerleaders make: Everything you need to know

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are a group of women who cheer at the games and represent America's team to an international audience. They are recognized worldwide as one of America's most iconic professional cheerleading teams. Cheerleading is a full-time job for some and thus their main income source. So, how much do Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders make?

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform onstage during pre-race ceremonies before the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders make money from their cheerleading skills and gain numerous opportunities. They are given access to home games, playoff games, pro bowl games, training camps, and press conferences.

How much do Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders make?

The cheerleaders make between $15 and $20 per hour. They also make an additional $500 per match, which translates to around $75,000 yearly. Since 2019, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' salary has been raised from between $8 and $12 per hour and between $200 and $4000 per game-day.

In addition to this amount, some of these applauders choose to supplement their income in various other ways. For instance, some choose to make the most of their social media platforms through online influencing.

Types of cheerleaders

Every team has different types of cheerleaders, and this is no different with the Dallas Cowboys. The amount paid to each cheerleader is dependent on the type as follows:

1. All-star cheerleaders

These are the type of cheerleaders who engage in cheerleading competitions; thus, their main focus is on competitive cheers. They are the most athletic considering their cheering techniques, including gymnastics, stunts and tumbling. Even though the amount earned varies from one squad to another, each cheerleader is expected to pay a lot to participate.

2. Scholastic cheerleaders

This type comprises applauders who root for their teams during middle and high school. They are split into two categories, junior and varsity, depending on their ages, grades or skill level. They rarely make money since middle and high school cheerleading is like a club. It is done as a hobby and not a job.

3. Recreational cheerleaders

Recreational cheerleading is an excellent choice for people who would have to do it as a hobby. This is a voluntary position viable for anyone since no tryouts are held. In addition, the coaching and supporting positions are also voluntary.

Since they are voluntary, they don't receive any pay. However, recreational applauders have a great opportunity to widen their resumes with community service. In addition, they acquire loads of experience, which can come in handy for those who wish to pursue professional cheerleading.

4. Professional cheerleaders

These are the applauders on TV cheering for their teams and performing at halftime shows. Professional cheerleaders come in various levels. The beginners are the first level, making nearly $2,000 a year. However, with the experience, they move to the next level. The second level is senior applauders, who make around $75,000 annually.

Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush and the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders attend the Halloween show on "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

Joining the Dallas Cowboy cheerleading team

The team requires everyone to re-audition even if they were part of the previous season. This offers a chance for people wishing to join the team. However, veteran cheerleaders have the advantage of skipping some beginner stages during the auditioning process.

For the newcomers, the following are the steps you need to complete to become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader:

1. Preliminaries

This is when most auditionees show up to prove they have what it takes. The first round is a freestyle dance performed in groups of five people. Then, the DJ chooses a random song for them to dance to in 90 seconds.

Through the dance, they showcase their personalities and skills. The contestants are expected to display great rhythm and the ability to adapt to different changes.

2. Semifinals

The preliminaries have over 400 contestants, but only between 100 and 120 proceed to the semifinals. During the audition, the contestants are taken to the Dallas Cowboys' stadium to learn a particular choreography from a professional.

At this point, the veterans also come in to offer a helping hand to the professional choreographer. After learning the dance for three hours, they are split into five groups and perform for the judges. The judges select the best dancers to proceed to the next level.

3. The finals

The veteran applauders begin their audition at this stage. The stage has two levels, solo dance and choreographed dance. First, each contestant chooses their song, costume and dance. Then, they are judged according to their dancing skills and talent levels.

After the first level, they learn another dancer from the professional choreographer and have to perform it as a group. Only those who impress the judges at the first and second levels are chosen for the next stage.

4. Written test

Completing a written test is the fourth stage in the auditioning process. At this stage, the contestant must have ample knowledge about the team. The written test has around 100 questions covering various topics such as:

Football regulations

Current events

Dallas Cowboys trivia

Pop culture questions

5. Interview

Each contestant has to undertake a one-on-one interview to test their eloquence. This is necessary since applauders represent their teams in different events and situations. Then, the judges ask a series of questions, and a score is given based on how well they are answered and how conversational the contestant was.

6. Training camp

After making it through all the other stages, the contestants proceed to the training camp, where they learn new dances and cheers for the upcoming season. However, some contestants are cut during this level.

Towards the end of the training camp, the contestants attain an official position with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading team once they have proven they have what it takes.

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Frequently asked questions

How much do Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders get paid? They make between $15 and $20 per hour and $500 per game. How much does a Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader make a year? On average, the applauders make roughly $75,000 every year. Do Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders get paid? Yes, they do. They are paid per hour for cheerleading and per match attended. Who is the highest-paid cheerleader? Unfortunately, it is not publicly known who the highest-paid cheerleader is and how much they make. Who is Richard Dalrymple? He was the senior vice president for public relations and communications for the Cowboys. Is cheerleading a full-time or part-time job? It is a part-time job and full-time for some. Applauders work between 30 and 40 hours per week, including charity work, practices, games and appearances. Does the team provide housing and transportation for the cheerleaders? No, the team does not provide housing and transportation for the applauders.

How much do Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders make? Their hourly wage ranges from $15 to $20, and they also make $500 per game day. Even though this amount sounds attractive, it is low compared to the league's general level. However, compared to others, Dallas Cowboys are still among the highest-paying teams for their cheerleaders.

