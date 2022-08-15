What is the most expensive cigar in the world? A list of the top 15

What comes to mind when you think about the world's most expensive things? Maybe it's jewellery, cars or property. However, you'll be surprised to learn that there is an exclusive market for other luxury products too. For example, some cigar brands are known to fetch exorbitant prices in the market. These cigars are not your ordinary brands and go for mind-boggling prices. So what makes these brands special? And what is the most expensive cigar in the world?

Most expensive cigars. Photo: @lesfineslames, @epcarrillo_cigars, @dharmendra_2665 9(modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is considered expensive? It refers to something that is highly valued or costly. Expensive is most frequently used to describe exceedingly pricey goods like luxury automobiles. But the market can also apply it to goods whose cost is just too high compared to others.

What is the most expensive cigar in the world?

According to Medium, Gurkha Royal Courtesan Cigar is the world's most expensive. The luxury item fetches an exorbitant price in the market and is considered the epitome of luxury to cigar smokers.

However, the brand is not the only expensive brand on the market. To learn more about similar products, check out this list of the world's top 15 most expensive cigars.

1. Royal Courtesan by Gurkha – $1 million per stick

The Royal Courtesan by Gurkha. Photo: @twmeofficial

Source: UGC

The Royal Courtesan is among the big names in pricey cigars and is considered the most expensive worldwide at $1,000,000 per piece. But why is the Gurkha Royal Courtesan Cigar so expensive? According to Luxatic, the product is infused with Remy Martin's Black Pearl Louix XIII, which retails for about $165,000 a bottle.

Furthermore, each Royal Courtesan is hand-made with filler from the ancient lands of the Himalayas and tobacco filtered in Fiji water. The wrapper is gold leaf, and the band is encrusted with five karat diamonds.

2. Mayan Sicars – $507,000 per box

Mayan sicars. Photo: @Cheli_Smith

Source: UGC

According to Gold News, Mayan Sicars were discovered in 2012 by a team of archaeologists from Tampa University. The scientists unearthed the collection of over 800 pre-Colombian cigars believed to be over 600 years old.

After the products were deemed fit for human consumption, the auctioneer sold them. The collection sold for $507,000 to Gary Liotta, owner of the Santiago Cigar Factory.

3. Double Corona Regius – $54,000 for 1 stick

Double Corona Regius. Photo: @TheCigarHouse_.

Source: UGC

According to Arbuturian, Double Corona Regius' superb flavour, medium body, and taste make it pricey. Furthermore, the producers provided the buyer with a personalised, guided tour of their facility.

You will also receive 1,000 individually rolled cigarettes, name rights, and cartons. One notable consumer is Callum Jones, a cigar lover who purchased the product in 2013.

4. Gran Habano no.5 El Gigante – $185,000 per stick

The Gran Habano no.5 El Gigante. Photo: @GRANHONDURAS

Source: UGC

According to Fine Tobacco NYC, this masterpiece was created as a display item. It's a 19-foot-long, 3-foot-wide tobacco roll that costs $185k to a connoisseur living outside the US.

El Gigante was made from 1,600 pounds of tobacco leaves, comparable to 25k regular-sized ones. This huge work of art is contained in a 900-pound wooden container that resembles a steam locomotive.

5. Gurkha Black Dragon – $115,000 per box

The Gurkha Black Dragon. Photo: @DavidMa22204729

Source: UGC

The Gurkha Black Dragon is a 2006 limited edition. The product has a distinct flavour and is quite unusual due to its scarcity. The Black Dragon has a strong flavour since it is crafted from excellent tobacco leaves and rolled in Honduras. Each stick is 8.5 inches long and has a ring gauge of 52.

The cigars are packaged in 100-piece limited edition handcrafted camel bone boxes. The product is wrapped in a Connecticut Broadleaf Maduro and has a blend of cured Dominican long filler and an aged Cameroonian binder. It provides a leathery smoke with a hint of spice and buttery overtones that no other product can match.

6. Arturo Fuente Opus X Ltd – $30,000 per box

The Arturo Fuente Opus X Ltd. Photo: @AFuenteCigars

Source: UGC

The Arturo Fuente Opus X cigar, first produced in 1993, was released in 2003 as a special 10th-anniversary edition. According to Mike Cigars, the Arturo Fuente Opus X measures 9 14 x 47 and is produced exclusively in the Dominican Republic.

The limited edition humidors came in a range of colours and finishes. Connoisseurs praise the flavour of this product for its high quality. Each box cost roughly $10,000 in 2003, but the current price is a staggering $30,000.

7. Cohiba Behike – $18,000 per box

The Cohiba Behike. Photo: @Tobacconist

Source: UGC

The Cohiba Behike is produced in Cuba. But unfortunately, only roughly 100 boxes of them were sold when it was produced in 2006 to commemorate Cohibida's 40th anniversary.

According to Havana House, the Behike is constructed from Medio Tiempo tobacco, which grows on top of some Cuban tobacco plants. As a result, Cohiba Behike has a very strong flavour. In addition, the price of this product is influenced by the Medio Tiempo leaves and their restricted supply.

8. Gurkha His Majesty's Reserve – $15,000 per box

The Gurkha Majesty's Reserve cigars. Photo: @Midwest_Cigars on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to Half Wheel, this brand has strong chocolate undertones and is made with 18-year-old tobaccos. In addition, each roll is fortified with the quality and distinctive Louis XIII Cognac to enhance the flavour. A bundle of 20 costs $15,000, which equals $750 per stick.

The Gurkha firm produces less than 100 boxes of this excellent product each year, and the company's president chooses who receives them.

9. Fuente Don Arturo AnniverXario – $7,500 per box

The Fuente Don Arturo AnniverXario. Photo: @HavanaCabanaPI on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As the name suggests, the Fuente Don Arturo AnniverXario was released to commemorate the Fuente Cigar Company's 100th anniversary. Due to multiple production difficulties, the company planned to distribute the cigars yearly in 2002 to honour the 100th anniversary. Instead, the product was only made accessible in 2008. Because it is coated in cedar, it has a particular flavour of pepper, cinnamon, and other spices.

10. King Of Denmark (Royal Danish) – $4,500 per stick

The King of Denmark, Royal Danish cigars. Photo: @fairmorn

Source: UGC

The King of Denmark cigar is popular due to the added characteristics that you may customise. For example, you can embellish them with gold foil, Swarovski crystals, and a band imprinted with the buyer's name.

Furthermore, they are rare, as only thirty are made each day of manufacture.

11. Arturo Fuente Opus X “A” – $79 per stick

The Arturo Fuente Opus X “A”. Photo: @thelifeofluxe

Source: UGC

The Opus X "A" by Arturo Fuente is famed for its length, which reaches 9 inches. Furthermore, the product is top-rated for a reason. The flavour is smooth yet strong and full-bodied. This product fetches a due to its tremendous demand and rarity.

12. Arturo Fuente Opus X BBMF – $55 per stick

A hand holding the Arturo Fuente Opus X BBMF. Photo: @ChuckNowlinWZLX on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Dominican Republic's Arturo Fuente Opus X BBMF is a limited-edition cigar. According to Cigar God, the OpusX is the first-ever Dominican Puro, created with magnificent wrapper tobacco grown in the Dominican Republic's mineral-rich soils. Many consider the OpusX blend to be the pinnacle of cigar excellence.

The Arturo Fuente Opus X BBMF is well-known for its flavorful combination. However, given its high demand, it will be challenging to get the product for $55.

13. Louixs cigars– $50 per stick

The Louixs. Photo: @Grand-Metropolitan

Source: UGC

According to Luxatic, the Louixs are hand-leafed and wrapped in the distinctive rosado style. The Goldwin Metropolitan Company manufactures them in Nicaragua with experienced cigar rollers from Cuba. These fantastic sticks have Rosado wrappers and cost $50 apiece. They are huge, with a six-inch ring, and can be purchased separately.

14. Stradivarius Churchill Cigar – $34.70 per stick

The Stradivarius Churchill Cigar. Photo: @hotbollywoodcelebs

Source: UGC

Stradivarius Churchill's are typically sold in boxes of 10. They are characterised by their cedar aroma and are created from a tobacco blend of the Dominican Republic, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Because of its distinct blend, the flavour of this product is interesting but modest.

15. Padron Serie 1962 80 Years – $30 per stick

The Padron Serie 1962 80 Years. Photo: @RKL_Sales

Source: UGC

José Orlando Padrón, a Cuban American, formed this firm after immigrating to the United States in 1964. He wanted to reproduce the Cuban cigars he smoked as a child. As a result, the Padron Serie 1962 was made in honour of Padrón's 80th birthday.

According to Holts, the Padron Serie 1962 features many of the brand's well-known flavours, such as coffee, almonds, chocolate, orange peel, and a dash of spice. Every day, the firm produces around 300 cigars from seasoned leaves.

Frequently asked questions

What is the number 1 cigar in the world? The Royal Courtesan Gurkha is among the top names in the industry due to its price and exclusivity. What is considered a luxury cigar? A premium one is handcrafted and is made from carefully selected, fermented tobacco leaves. Furthermore, to enhance quality and make it free of chemicals, the manufacturers must store the product properly to maintain its quality. Is there a $100 cigar? Yes, there is. According to Cigar Aficionado, the exclusive Davidoff Royal Release can cost up to $100 per stick. The price is exorbitant because of the aged tobacco and unique wrapper. Why are Gurkha cigars so expensive? They are expensive because of how they are produced. The company uses selected hand-picked rollers and the best and finest tobaccos in Central America. Are Gurkha cigars Cuban? No, they are not. They are from the Dominican Republic. What is the rarest cigar in the world? The most elusive is the Fuente Fuente OpusX. Unfortunately, this Dominican gem is so scarce that it is a favourite of counterfeiters.

The most expensive cigars in the world are considered the pinnacle of luxury among the world's elite. Because these cigars are one-of-a-kind and in limited supply, their value rises. Furthermore, some collectors own these products as trophies because of their rarity and history.

Yen.com.gh recently covered an interesting article about the most expensive fruit. The most costly fruits in the world are such because of variables such as the growth process and scarcity. However, these fruits are regarded as the top brass in the fruit markets, and finding one is difficult.

What makes these fruits so expensive? Learn everything you need to know about the world's most expensive fruits here.

Source: YEN.com.gh