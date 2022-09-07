Why is International Literacy Day celebrated, and what is the theme for 2022?

International Literacy Day takes place on the 8th of September every year to raise awareness and concern for literacy challenges in local communities. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) founded the holiday in 1966 to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights. Since 1967, the holiday has been upheld, and UNESCO releases every year’s theme ahead of time. Do you know what the theme is for 2022?

Graduates at a graduation ceremony. Photo: Andy Sacks

Source: Getty Images

In current times, lacking basic reading and writing skills is a tremendous disadvantage. Being literate allows one to live comfortably with others besides getting employment opportunities. Importantly, International Literacy Day is celebrated to mark the importance of literacy to all countries and cultures.

UNESCO is an organization that seeks to build peace through international cooperation in Education, Sciences, and Culture. While their work spans many other areas beyond literacy, being literate is essential for peace and prosperity. So it is vital to commemorate this day by encouraging children and adults near you to develop their reading and writing skills.

When was International Literacy Day first observed?

This holiday was first observed in 1966 by UNESCO. Despite the progress made by UNESCO in the years since this day was established, literacy challenges persist, with over 700 million people lacking these skills. This number is predicted to rise even higher due to the aftermath of the global pandemic.

What is the theme for International Literacy Day 2022?

Many communities are still reeling from the calamities resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the virus easily spread in public places, thousands of learning institutions were shut down worldwide. Nearly 24 million learners may never return to formal education due to this. To ensure no one is left behind, UNESCO aims to enrich and transform existing learning spaces through an integrated approach.

The theme of this year’s International Literacy Day is Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces. The two-day hybrid international event will be organized on the 8th and 9th of September in Côte d’Ivoire. There, UNESCO will give out International Literacy Prizes to outstanding and innovative programmes that promote reading and writing abilities.

International Literacy Day activities

Children at modern school facility. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

On International Literacy Day, organizations and individuals use literacy to encourage and assist those facing difficulties in reading and writing. Some activities you could partake in to encourage literacy for the next generation of visual artists and leaders include:

Volunteer tutoring services

Establish a community library

Donating books to those in need

Sponsoring a student’s education

International Literacy Day quotes

Are you looking for some quotes you can post on your social media platforms on the 8th of September? These quotes will show your solidarity with the cause and communicate to everyone who sees it that you understand the importance of the occasion. Here are some inspiring quotes you could use:

Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.

The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read.

You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation.

100% literacy is a dream for us to achieve.

We can become a fully literate nation with constant efforts.

Every country needs a population that is literate and educated.

Each individual has the right to literacy and education.

Illiteracy restricts development and progress.

Donate your books who don’t have any and spread the cheer of reading! Happy International Literacy Day!

Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope.

The function of education is to teach one to think critically. Intelligence plus character- that is the goal of true education.

The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.

Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

Education is the most powerful weapon with which you can change the world.

Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation.

Education is not the filling of a pail but the lighting of a fire.

Literacy is not the end of education nor even the beginning.

Do you celebrate International Literacy Day? This day is important as it highlights the importance of literacy in today’s world. This year’s theme aims to transform reading and writing abilities in learning spaces by creating resilience and ensuring quality, equitable, and inclusive education for everyone.

