How many kids does ASAP Rocky have, and who are the mothers of his children?

ASAP Rocky is one of the biggest names in the American music industry. He is popularly known for his rappings' jumpy and stylishly provocative lyrics. However, outside of his music, the crooner has been revealed as a family man with his current relationship status with famous female musician Rihanna. So, how many kids does ASAP Rocky have?

ASAP Rocky is seen out and about in Manhattan in New York City. Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

ASAP and Rihanna's relationship rumour came into the news sometime in 2020. Still, it was unconfirmed until 2021, when they were seen swooning in on each other during some hangouts and vacations. Fast forward to the early period of 2022, they confirmed that they were expecting a child. As a result, many of their fans wanted to know about ASAP Rocky's children.

Real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers Nickname Lord Flacko, Asap Rocky, A$ap Rocky, Pretty Flacko Gender Male Date of birth 8th October 1988 Age 33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Harlem, Manhattan, New York, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Body measurements in inches 38-32-13 Body measurements in centimetres 97-81-33 Shoe size 11 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Renee Black Father Adrian Mayers Siblings 2 Marital status Engaged Partner Robyn Rihanna Fenty (Rihanna) Children 1 School Bayard Rustin Educational Complex Profession Rapper, actor, music and video director, songwriter, singer, and record producer Net worth $10 million Social media Instagram

How many kids does ASAP Rocky have?

While some people expect to hear about ASAp Rocky's kids, the rapper has a child with his current girlfriend, Rihanna. But then, he had been romantically linked with several women before.

Before the baby's delivery, several rumours flew in the media after Rihanna was pictured covering her belly with both hands while attending a presidential award in her home country of Barbados.

Afterwards, on 31st January 2022, People magazine announced that Barbados's pride was expecting her first child and that Rihanna's baby daddy was ASAP "Lord Flacko" Rocky.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna welcomed her first baby with ASAP Rocky on 13th May 2022. Although they are yet to make a public appearance with their child, it was revealed that the baby is a boy. Nonetheless, sharing how he intends to raise the baby, Rihanna's baby father, during an interview, said:

I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.

What is Rihanna and Asap Rocky's baby's name?

Asap Rocky's child's name is yet to be public even though it has been over three months since his birth. Only close family members are privy to the boy's name, but they confirmed that both parents are excited and playing their roles in his life.

Their fans have, however, not let this secrecy stop them from coming up with names that they believe will suit the newborn. They suggest names like Robyn, ASAP Junior, Lil ASAP, Harlem, Flacko, Wave Fenty Meyers, and Remy.

How did ASAP Rocky and Rihanna meet?

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for close to a decade, even while they were both in different relationships with other people. However, around 2020, the media was buzzing with gossip that the duo had something going on.

The rapper neither confirmed nor denied the rumour until he granted an interview with GQ on 19th May 2021, when he referred to Rihanna as the love of his life. Subsequently, the lovebirds were seen almost everywhere, including in restaurants and on vacation worldwide.

Rihanna is seen outside the Dior Show during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023 in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Who are ASAP Rocky's ex-girlfriends?

Sometime in 2016, Rocky and Kendall Jenner were first romantically linked though they had been friends before then. Several times, they were spotted together but did not publicly confirm the rumour.

On another occasion, Tahiry Jose, Love & Hip Hop: New York star and ASAP Rocky were also spotted together when he was reportedly dating Kendall Jenner. As reported in Hollywood Life, the love birds had been in a secretive on-off relationship for around three years.

Other ladies that the American rapper had reportedly dated include Rita Ora, Chanel Iman, Iggy Azalea, and Sophie Brussaux. But then, none of them shared a child with him.

How many kids does Asap Rocky have? He has one son, whom he welcomed on 13th May 2022. Though he had been in several relationships, his child with Rihanna is the one that ushered him into fatherhood.

