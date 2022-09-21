Global site navigation

How many kids does ASAP Rocky have, and who are the mothers of his children?
Facts and lifehacks

How many kids does ASAP Rocky have, and who are the mothers of his children?

by  Adeaga Favour

ASAP Rocky is one of the biggest names in the American music industry. He is popularly known for his rappings' jumpy and stylishly provocative lyrics. However, outside of his music, the crooner has been revealed as a family man with his current relationship status with famous female musician Rihanna. So, how many kids does ASAP Rocky have?

how many kids does asap rocky have?
ASAP Rocky is seen out and about in Manhattan in New York City. Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images
Source: Getty Images

ASAP and Rihanna's relationship rumour came into the news sometime in 2020. Still, it was unconfirmed until 2021, when they were seen swooning in on each other during some hangouts and vacations. Fast forward to the early period of 2022, they confirmed that they were expecting a child. As a result, many of their fans wanted to know about ASAP Rocky's children.

Profile summary

Real nameRakim Athelaston Mayers
NicknameLord Flacko, Asap Rocky, A$ap Rocky, Pretty Flacko
GenderMale
Date of birth8th October 1988
Age33 years old (as of 2022)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthHarlem, Manhattan, New York, USA
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
SexualityStraight
Height in feet 5' 10"
Height in centimetres178
Weight in pounds163
Weight in kilograms74
Body measurements in inches38-32-13
Body measurements in centimetres97-81-33
Shoe size11 (US)
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
MotherRenee Black
FatherAdrian Mayers
Siblings2
Marital statusEngaged
PartnerRobyn Rihanna Fenty (Rihanna)
Children1
SchoolBayard Rustin Educational Complex
ProfessionRapper, actor, music and video director, songwriter, singer, and record producer
Net worth$10 million
Social mediaTwitter, Instagram

Read also

Nikita Dragun before and after transformation: A look into the YouTuber's life

How many kids does ASAP Rocky have?

While some people expect to hear about ASAp Rocky's kids, the rapper has a child with his current girlfriend, Rihanna. But then, he had been romantically linked with several women before.

Before the baby's delivery, several rumours flew in the media after Rihanna was pictured covering her belly with both hands while attending a presidential award in her home country of Barbados.

Afterwards, on 31st January 2022, People magazine announced that Barbados's pride was expecting her first child and that Rihanna's baby daddy was ASAP "Lord Flacko" Rocky.

asap rocky's child name
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain
Source: Getty Images

Rihanna welcomed her first baby with ASAP Rocky on 13th May 2022. Although they are yet to make a public appearance with their child, it was revealed that the baby is a boy. Nonetheless, sharing how he intends to raise the baby, Rihanna's baby father, during an interview, said:

Read also

Who is Alice Klomp? All you need to know about the Instagram model

I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.

What is Rihanna and Asap Rocky's baby's name?

Asap Rocky's child's name is yet to be public even though it has been over three months since his birth. Only close family members are privy to the boy's name, but they confirmed that both parents are excited and playing their roles in his life.

Their fans have, however, not let this secrecy stop them from coming up with names that they believe will suit the newborn. They suggest names like Robyn, ASAP Junior, Lil ASAP, Harlem, Flacko, Wave Fenty Meyers, and Remy.

How did ASAP Rocky and Rihanna meet?

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for close to a decade, even while they were both in different relationships with other people. However, around 2020, the media was buzzing with gossip that the duo had something going on.

Read also

Pope Francis' net worth: Does the head of the Catholic church earn a salary?

The rapper neither confirmed nor denied the rumour until he granted an interview with GQ on 19th May 2021, when he referred to Rihanna as the love of his life. Subsequently, the lovebirds were seen almost everywhere, including in restaurants and on vacation worldwide.

rihanna welcomes first baby with a$ap rocky
Rihanna is seen outside the Dior Show during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023 in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot
Source: Getty Images

Who are ASAP Rocky's ex-girlfriends?

Sometime in 2016, Rocky and Kendall Jenner were first romantically linked though they had been friends before then. Several times, they were spotted together but did not publicly confirm the rumour.

On another occasion, Tahiry Jose, Love & Hip Hop: New York star and ASAP Rocky were also spotted together when he was reportedly dating Kendall Jenner. As reported in Hollywood Life, the love birds had been in a secretive on-off relationship for around three years.

Other ladies that the American rapper had reportedly dated include Rita Ora, Chanel Iman, Iggy Azalea, and Sophie Brussaux. But then, none of them shared a child with him.

Read also

Who is Elizabeth Keuchler? Interesting facts about Alec Baldwin's sister

How many kids does Asap Rocky have? He has one son, whom he welcomed on 13th May 2022. Though he had been in several relationships, his child with Rihanna is the one that ushered him into fatherhood.

A recent publication on Yen.com.gh discussed some exciting things about Emily Ratajkowski's parents. Among other things, they were responsible for realising their daughter's dream.

They saw her modelling skills when she was a child and encouraged her to walk on that path. Though Emily did not have all rosy while growing up, she appreciates her parents for their impact on her.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel