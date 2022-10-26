How soon is too soon to move in with someone? Everything to know

The feeling of a newfound love is usually excitement, including the desire to see and talk with that special person. These emotions, as exhilarating as they can be, may lead to an unpleasant end if not properly managed. This is because reckless decisions like moving in too early with the person to satisfy that feeling are likely to happen. Then how soon is too soon to move in together with a partner?

Photo: pexels.com, @thirdman

Source: UGC

There is no standard to human relationships like there is no specific time for moving in with a significant other. However, moving in should not be done within a short time of knowing each other. If moving in together is contemplated, it should be done when the parties are familiar with the lifestyle of each other. This is because getting to know a partner that much does not take weeks but months.

How soon is too soon to move in together?

The best time to live together is unique to each couple, considering a few factors. For instance, some people instantly adjust to each other after moving in, like they were created with a similar mindset. Yet, others take forever to adjust and need to know all the little details about their partner.

If that is the case, "how soon is too soon to say I love you?" You may ask. As soon as you have personally acknowledged those feelings, you do not have to wait for a set length of time.

Is it too soon to move in together after three months?

Yes. Moving in after three months can only work for a few people. Some partners spend years dating and loving each other, but their relationship crashes within the following few months of moving in together.

This is because some are nice people and genuinely love but are terrible when living with those they love. They are quick to find fault and intolerant of little things. So, if three months is relatively soon, is five months too soon to move in together? The best warning is not to be quick to jump to conclusions about when to move in but ensure you are fully convinced.

Are nine months too soon to move in together?

Nine months is considerable enough to move in with a partner. Nevertheless, this is subject to the level of honesty and thorough conversations between the partners to ensure that their strengths and weaknesses are laid bare.

Photo: pexels.com, @gustavo-fring

Source: UGC

After dating for nine months, it is believed that the lovers must have become familiar with each other’s personalities. But unfortunately, moving in could be considered too soon if this is different.

Questions to ask before moving in together

Many questions need to be answered when lovers plan to live together, and many signs need to show whether one is ready to move in. These questions border on family background, medical and health-related issues, allergies, house chores, etc. Some of them are discussed below:

What are my partner’s emotions?

Before moving in with a boyfriend, it is always nice to understand how he handles his emotions when angry or happy. Partners with short tempers make things stressful. This also should include how they handle arguments or when it seems they cannot have their way.

Is my partner clean and meticulous?

Have firsthand experience of how a partner leads their life, especially when it comes to being clean and meticulous. When a person keeps their bedroom and surroundings clean and maintains an orderly and meticulous routine, it shows how much respect they have for their belongings and time.

What are our financial plans and responsibilities?

When there are plans to move in together, there should be adequate knowledge of each other's financial plans and responsibilities. For instance, who pays for what and when should be well discussed to ensure the smooth running of the household. Have a budget for the household's smooth running and let everyone contribute according to an agreed capability.

What are the plans and expectations?

It is also good if partners know what each wants/plans for the future. There should be a discussion on childbearing, career plans, preferred locations, and others. They should also be aware of what they expect from each other while living together.

What are their family and social lifestyle?

Knowing the relationship between a partner and their family is another key to having a nice experience. It does a lot of good to discuss the social lifestyle, too, especially when it comes to keeping friends, having parties, and other hangout activities.

Photo: pexels.com, @picha

Source: UGC

How soon is too soon to get married?

How soon to get married depends on whether the love still exists after some time of relating with each other. In their relationship, the lovers must have known each other very well and can decide if getting married and being together for the rest of their lives is worth going for.

How soon is too soon to move on after a breakup?

Many people find it difficult to move on after a breakup. Moving on with life after any failure, even in relationship failures, is advisable. Moving on with life after the breakup will give the affected parties clear reasons to reflect on the relationship. It will also help them decide whether making up is worth seeking. If there is no use, partners ought to forget everything about the other and chart a new course in their lives.

How soon is too soon to move in with someone? As the saying goes, love is sweet. This is true when love is combined with common sense. Importantly, you should first be sure that you love each other and are ready to live together forever. The decision to move in together should not be based on impulses or seen as an escape from responsibilities.

If you are observant, you must have seen the inverted triangle symbol or the upside-down triangle symbol on the road or company logos. As published on Yen.com.gh, the unique thing about the symbol is that it connotes different meanings for different groups and organisations.

For instance, during the second world war, the Nazis used the symbol to classify prisoners. Check out the post for detailed information on different meanings and ways the symbol is used.

Source: YEN.com.gh