List of 10 Incorruptible saints and where you can find them

Over time, the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches have discovered incorruptible saints. Contrary to scientific understanding, they have found out that the bodies of some of their saints are incorrupt. When this occurs, the body is usually displayed inside a Church altar with a glass front.

St. Vincent de Paul, St. Silvan, and St. John Vianney's bodies are on display.

What does it mean when a saint is incorrupt? In Catholicism, an incorrupt saint is one whose body undergoes minimal, not at all, or delayed decomposition following death. As a symbol of the deceased's holiness, while alive on earth, it is thought that divine intervention has prevented the natural decomposition process from occurring in some saints' bodies.

10 incorruptible bodies of saints that never decay and where you can find them

Saints who defy the natural decomposition process by remaining incorrupt after death are known as incorruptible saints. How many incorruptible saints are there? More than 250 Catholic saints have incorrupt bodies. Here are some of the incorruptible saints explained in detail.

1. St. Cecilia

St. Cecilia's body.

Some historians claim that St. Cecilia's body was the first to exhibit symptoms of incorruptibility. Several centuries after her death, Cardinal Sfondrati authorized the restoration of certain sections of the basilica where St. Cecilia was buried.

This exercise necessitated exhuming her corpse. When the Cardinal opened her coffin, he discovered her body in the same position and condition as when she died. Her body was found incorrupt in 1599. It was then moved to Rome, to a basilica in Trastevere that now bears her name.

2. St. Bernadette of Lourdes

St. Bernadette of Lourdes.

St. Bernadette is one of the female incorruptible saints. She was a Marian visionary who witnessed the apparition of Our Lady of Lourdes. Although her face and hands are covered in a thin layer of wax, the rest of her body remains intact. Her body rests at the St. Bernadette Soubirous of Nevers Sanctuary in Nevers, France.

3. St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vincent de Paul.

St. Vincent de Paul is one of the most famous incorruptible saints. He devoted his life to aiding the needy. He also founded the Vincentians.

His bones and heart are fully incorrupt. His bones are preserved beneath a layer of wax in the Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul in Paris, France. However, his heart lies in the Chapel of the daughters of Charity at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Paris.

4. St. Teresa Margaret

St. Teresa Margaret's body.

Pope Pius XI added Blessed Teresa Margaret of the Sacred Heart to the list of saints in 1934. She lived a calm and concealed life. St. Teresa died on 7 March 1770, at the age of 22, having spent five years at the Carmelite monastery in Florence.

She did not execute any noteworthy feats, nor did her fame spread. Nevertheless, she spent her entire life living quietly and virtuously. Her incorrupt body lies in the church of the Discalced Carmelite monastery in Florence.

5. St. Catherine Labouré

St. Catherine Labouré's body covered with a white cloth.

St. Catherine Labouré died on 31 December 1876. She was a Marian visionary and a sister of the daughters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul. The Blessed Mother presented her with the Miraculous Medal in one of her apparitions.

The incorrupt body of St. Catherine lies in the Chapel of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Paris, France.

6. St. Silvan

St. Silvan.

The only known fact about St. Silvan is that he was martyred (killed for his faith). St. Silvan’s magnificently incorrupt body can be viewed in the Church of St. Blaise in Dubrovnik, Croatia. His body is nearly 1,600 years old.

7. St. Rita of Cascia

The body of St. Rita of Cascia.

St. Rita of Cascia, frequently depicted with a bleeding wound on her forehead, endured stigmata while still alive. The stigmata wounds were replaced by a rose-shaped, red, fragrant mark upon her death in 1457. Her incorruptible body is presently placed at the Basilica di Cascia in Italy.

8. St. John Vianney

St. Vincent de Paul's body.

St. John Vianney was a French parish priest who attained sainthood and became the patron saint of parish priests. He is commonly known as the "Curé d'Ars" (the parish priest of the village of Ars).

He is widely known for his priestly efforts in his parish due to the profound spiritual development of the community and its surroundings. His incorrupt body lies in the Sanctuary of Ars in France.

9. St. Zeta

St. Zita's body.

St. Zita served as a maid in thirteenth-century Italy. She viewed her employment as divinely bestowed and served her employers with diligence. As a result, she is commonly known as the patron saint of domestic servants and maids.

It is reported that, upon her death, a star emerged in the attic where she slept. Her incorrupt body is currently displayed at the Basilica di San Frediano in Lucca, Italy.

10. St. John Bosco

St. Bosco's body.

After losing his father at a young age, a parish priest looked after St. John Bosco. Therefore, it is unsurprising that he also became a priest. In 1859, he formed the St. Francis de Sales Society. They are known for assisting street children and educating the underprivileged.

He died in 1888, and when his body was exhumed in 1934, it was discovered that it had not decomposed. His body presently rests in the Basilica of Mary Our Help in Turin, Italy.

FAQs

How many saints have incorrupt bodies? More than 250 Catholic saints have incorrupt bodies. Are saints' bodies really incorrupt? Not every saint is expected to possess an incorruptible body. However, when some of them die, their bodies do not decompose. Who is the most incorrupt saint? St. Silvan is one of the most incorrupt saints. His body is nearly 1600 years old. Are incorruptible saints real? The Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches believe that certain saints' corpses remain miraculously incorrupt. Who are some of the oldest incorruptible saints? St Cecilia, St. Zita, and St. Rita of Cascia are some of the oldest incorruptible saints. What is the incorruptible saints' conspiracy? Roman Catholics adhere to the doctrine of incorruptibility, which holds that divine intervention enables certain saints to entirely or partially avoid the normal process of decomposition after death as a sign of their holiness. What is the incorruptible saints' science? Usually, when a corpse is buried, the body decays. However, the bodies of these incorruptible saints stay intact. This phenomenon has perplexed medical professionals, and none has yet proposed a convincing scientific explanation.

The veneration of saints is a longstanding doctrine of the Catholic church. Throughout its history, numerous believers have been declared saints, and some of their bodies have been found incorruptible years or even centuries after death. Some of the incorrupt bodies of saints' pictures look lifelike; you wouldn't know they have been dead for years.

